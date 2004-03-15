Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Toward Better, Colorful Devices

Organic Electronics: Scientists report advances in making organic transistors and green polymer

by Bethany Halford
March 15, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

PALETTE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angewandte Chemie
New green conducting polymer is shown side by side with red and blue polymers. At –0.80 V, the colors are saturated; at about +1 V, they appear transparent.
Credit: Angewandte Chemie
New green conducting polymer is shown side by side with red and blue polymers. At –0.80 V, the colors are saturated; at about +1 V, they appear transparent.

Two new reports in the hot field of organic electronics highlight advances in the fabrication of flexible transistors and colorful displays.

LAMINATE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Science
Simple method for making organic transistors involves placing a flexible organic crystal (red) on top of an electrode-covered support.
Credit: Adapted from Science
Simple method for making organic transistors involves placing a flexible organic crystal (red) on top of an electrode-covered support.

A group led by John A. Rogers, a materials science professor at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and Michael E. Gershenson, a physics professor at Rutgers University, has made single-crystal organic transistors using an unusual fabrication method that may allow them to gain a deeper understanding into the basic operation of these devices [Science, 303, 1644 (2004)].

Organic transistors usually are built by depositing components such as electrodes and dielectrics onto an organic material. The fabrication process, though, often damages the organic material's fragile surface. The team, which also includes scientists from Lucent Technologies' Bell Laboratories, circumvents this difficulty by placing the components on a silicone rubber support and then covering the support with the organic material--a high-quality rubrene crystal.

This "lamination" process can be carried out under ambient conditions and requires no pressure or adhesives. The rubrene crystal makes intimate contact with the support through van der Waals interactions. Micrographs show that the process introduces no bubbles or defects between the crystal and the support. Rogers says that, to the best of his ability to measure it, the fabrication process is completely nondestructive.

The lamination also is reversible. The organic crystal can be peeled off, reoriented, and relaminated repeatedly without damaging it. Repositioning the crystal allows the group to study what effects crystal orientation have on the device's performance.

Remarkably, the single-crystal rubrene transistors exhibit extremely high charge-carrier mobilities--about 10 times greater than those of the best thin-film polycrystalline transistors. The researchers suspect that the phenomenon arises from the unique packing of the molecules in the rubrene crystal.

Rogers says the group is exploring ways to use the fabrication method in manufacturing.

The team members hope that the information they've gleaned will lead to improvements in organic electronics that drive devices such as flexible displays.

Bringing a little color to flexible displays and other polymeric electrochromic devices, scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles, have made the first neutral, green conducting polymer [Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., 43, 1498 (2004)]. Previous green polymers were less than optimal. The new green polymer completes the red-green-blue palette that, when mixed together in varying proportions, leads to thousands of colors.

Red and blue conducting polymers have been made before. But making a green polymer proved to be a challenge because it had to absorb light at two different wavelengths, according to the report's lead author, Gursel Sonmez.

Sonmez and colleagues worked under the guidance of organic chemistry professor Fred Wudl to make a polymer out of two different conjugated systems, each absorbing at one of the two wavelengths needed to make the polymer appear green. The polymer is extremely stable and switches quickly between a deep green hue and a transparent state, depending upon the voltage applied.

The group says that "clever engineering" is all that's needed now to take full advantage of polymeric electrochromic devices.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quantum dots patterned using heat instead of UV light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Colored Solar Cells Span The Spectrum
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Extending The Reach Of 3-D Printing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE