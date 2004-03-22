Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

California Sets Perchlorate Level in Drinking Water

March 22, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

California has become the first state in the nation to set a drinking-water standard for perchlorate, a component of solid rocket fuel. This action eventually could lead to expensive groundwater cleanups in the state. The California Environmental Protection Agency on March 11 set a public health goal of 6 ppb as the level of perchlorate in drinking water that does not pose a significant risk to human health. This public health goal is not a binding standard, but it provides guidance to health authorities who will set regulatory standards for perchlorate in California drinking water. The chemical is known to inhibit the functioning of the thyroid. Contaminated groundwater at military and aerospace facilities threatens some drinking-water supplies in Southern California (C&EN, Aug. 18, 2003, page 37). On the national level, EPA is squared off against the Pentagon, NASA, and the Department of Energy over a health-protective standard for the chemical. The National Academy of Sciences is working on a report, due later this year, on perchlorate in drinking water.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE