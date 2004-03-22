Dealing with Data Overload
Analysis and routing strategies emerge as the chemical industry focuses on what information it needs rather than how much is generated
March 22, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 12
Analysis and routing strategies emerge as the chemical industry focuses on what information it needs rather than how much is generated
Credit:
Analysis and routing strategies emerge as the chemical industry focuses on what information it needs rather than how much is generated
Biochemistry: Natural RNA enzyme alters gene expression, usually a job for proteins
Controversy over how voltage-gated K+ channels sense voltage continues to bubble
A powerful neurotoxin from puffer fish could provide some cancer patients with non-opioid pain relief
Honeywell's Dicciani is reshuffling its specialty materials business so that it lives up to its name
Conference focuses on planned EU legislation, U.S. policies on new and existing substances
Team spreads the word that usable spectra can be obtained using regular organic solvents