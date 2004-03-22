Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

DOE Releases Hydrogen Plan

March 22, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Department of Energy last week released its "Hydrogen Posture Plan," which outlines the Administration's $1.2 billion path to create a hydrogen-based energy economy by 2030 to 2040. The department says the Administration intends to have fuel-cell vehicles and an infrastructure ready for the mass market by 2020. The Administration's plan focuses on transportation because the plan's driver, DOE stresses, is the reduction of U.S. dependence on foreign oil. However, the Administration, in announcing the plan, also discusses its relationship to other energy systems, such as nuclear and coal, which would be used either to generate hydrogen directly or to provide the energy needed to extract hydrogen from other compounds. Several recent reports, although applauding hydrogen's use, have questioned if such a hydrogen-based energy system can be created within the Administration's time frame, and they have asked if a "bridge technology" might be needed to reduce energy use and cut greenhouse gases while DOE invests in hydrogen R&D. The report is available at http://www.eere.energy.gov/hydrogenandfuelcells.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US DOE lays out paths for chemical industry to cut emissions
Wind Power On The Rise
Administration Ups Renewable Energy Use

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE