Government & Policy Roundup

The Department of Commerce has issued the fourth edition of its Technology Administration's guide to state science and technology. Titled "The Dynamics of Technology-Based Economic Development," the report updates information on state infrastructure, advanced degrees, and R&D investment. It is on the Web at http://www.technology.gov/Reports.htm.
NIH has launched a website, LifeWorks, a career exploration site designed as a resource for high school students and parents, educators, and guidance counselors who want to explore the diversity of careers in health and medical sciences. These jobs are expected to be among the fastest growing over the next 10 years, NIH says. The address is http://science.education.nih.gov/LifeWorks.
Jonathan W. Dudas has been nominated to be director of the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office. Dudas is deputy director of PTO and has been acting director since James E. Rogan left the post in January.
Chemical toxicity databases that are available to the public can be searched through a new Web-based tool from EPA. Available at http://www.epa.gov/nheerl/dsstox, this tool allows structure-analog searching to screen chemicals for potential toxicity.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter