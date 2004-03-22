Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

More Mad Cow Testing

Food Safety: USDA unveils plan to test more than 200,000 cattle

by Bette Hileman
March 22, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

In a change from previous positions, the Department of Agriculture has unveiled plans to test between 201,000 and 268,000 cattle for mad cow disease within a 12- to 18-month period. The tests will be conducted at a network of state and university laboratories across the country.

In 2003, USDA tested 20,000 cattle for mad cow disease, technically known as bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE).

But under intense pressure from a USDA-appointed international panel and from importers of U.S. beef, USDA has decided to expand the surveillance program to get a better idea of BSE prevalence in U.S. cattle.

The new program will have the statistical power to find a BSE-infected cow even if the incidence is as low as one in 10 million, says USDA Chief Veterinary Officer W. Ron DeHaven.

So far, USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa, have been doing all BSE testing with only one type of assay--immunohistochemistry--that requires five days for results. In the expanded testing program, rapid assays that produce results in a few hours will be used. "NVSL will conduct confirmatory tests on any animals found to be suspect in any of the rapid screening tests," DeHaven says.

Most of the cattle brains to be sampled will be from downer animals--those that cannot walk. But about 20,000 apparently healthy older cattle will also be tested. Before the surveillance program starts in June, USDA will license laboratories and specific rapid test kits.

Despite expanded surveillance, Japan has not decided to lift its ban on imports of U.S. beef. It is still demanding that the U.S. test all cattle intended for export.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

FDA, USDA propose mad cow regulations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mad Cow Disease
USDA Certifies Seven Labs to Do Mad Cow Tests

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE