Associations

BIOSCIENCES FEDERATION

London

Sir Tom L. Blundell has taken over as president of the federation. He is the Sir William Dunn Professor of Biochemistry and chair of biological sciences at Cambridge University. Blundell is a past chief executive of the Biotechnology & Biological Sciences Research Council. He cofounded Astex Technology in 1999. Blundell holds a B.S. with honors in natural sciences and a doctorate of philosophy, both from Oxford University.

COUNCIL FOR CHEMICAL RESEARCH (CCR) <br > Washington, D.C.

Donald B. Anthony has begun service as president and executive director of CCR. Most recently president and CEO of NineSigma, he has also worked as president of Bailey Controls and of ABB Process Automation. In the early 1990s, he forged technology collaborations at Bechtel's petroleum and chemicals businesses, and in the late 1980s he was responsible for BP America/Standard Oil's U.S. R&D efforts. Anthony earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Toledo and an Sc.D. and an M.S. in chemical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Business

BOMAR SPECIALTIES

Winsted, Conn.

Igor V. Khudyakov has joined the company as technical director, with responsibility for R&D, quality control, and technical service. He comes from Alcatel, where he developed coatings for fiber optics. Khudyakov has experience with UV and visible-light-initiated polymerization systems in both academic and industry positions. The author of 10 patents, he holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the Academy of Sciences of the U.S.S.R.

David Zopf has started as technical service specialist. He most recently worked at Inchem Corp. Zopf has a B.S. in chemistry from Boston University, 11 years' experience in the UV industry, and an applications background that includes adhesives, electronics, fiber-optic coatings, and inks.

SHELL CHEMICALS

London

Sven Royall has joined the Chemicals Executive Committee as executive vice president for strategy, portfolio, and sustainable development. Royall joined Shell Chemicals U.K. in 1979 and has held roles in agrochemicals, chemical products, and commercial operations in Latin America, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S. He has a degree in natural sciences from the University of Cambridge and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of London.

Jan van der Eijk, previously vice president of styrene monomer/propylene oxide and urethane chemicals, has joined the Chemicals Executive Committee as executive vice president of technology. He joined Shell in 1980 as a research scientist and has held research and management positions in the technology organization of Shell. He has a doctorate in physical organic chemistry from the State University of Utrecht, in the Netherlands.

OTHER COMPANIES

Frank Adamsky has joined the Unidyne team at Daikin America, Orangeburg, N.Y., as technical manager. He brings experience in the development and application of chemicals used in the pulp and paper industry, with expertise in emulsion, inverse emulsion, and dispersion polymers and their applications.

Kathy Koski has been hired as process engineer at Plasticolors, Ashtabula, Ohio. She had held chemical engineering positions in the tire and custom rubber industries. Koski earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Akron, in Ohio.

Robert Lee has joined Mayzo Corp., Norcross, Ga., as vice president of sales, having spent 10 years serving in senior technical and marketing positions for Great Lakes Chemical. Lee earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Purdue University.

Wayne Mackwood has been appointed business development manager for Crompton's petroleum additives grease market. He joined Crompton (Witco at the time) in 1993 as a tribologist and was promoted to senior tribologist in 2003. Mackwood earned a bachelor's of engineering science and a master's of engineering science in materials science from the University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario.

Michael McCoy has been promoted to northeast regional sales manager at Kelly Scientific Resources, Troy, Mich. He will continue to be based in New Castle, Del. He joined the company in 2000 as an account representative in Milwaukee. McCoy holds a B.S. in medical laboratory technology from Marquette University, Milwaukee, and an M.S. in pharmacology and toxicology from Medical College of Wisconsin, also in Milwaukee.

Brett Peterson, an employee for 17 years at Adhesives Research, Glenn Rock, Pa., has been promoted from director of global manufacturing technology to director of engineering. He was the project manager and general manager in charge of the design, construction, and start-up in 1999 of the company's manufacturing facility in Limerick, Ireland. Peterson earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Lafayette College, Easton, Pa.

Joseph Siple has been appointed North American business development director for Ultrafine, Manchester, England. He brings more than 20 years' experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, having worked for Rhodia-Chirex, Cauldron Process Chemistry, Fermtec Pharmaceuticals, and most recently for Chemical Synthesis Services. Siple received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Delaware and an M.B.A. from Widener University, Chester, Pa.

Robert Smith has been promoted from technical manager to plant manager of the Akron, Ohio, manufacturing facility of Eliokem, Villejust, France. Smith has more than 27 years' experience in chemical engineering and chemical processing. In 2001, he played an important role in the company's transition from Goodyear Chemical to an independent organization. Smith earned a B.S. in materials (polymer) engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, N.Y., and an M.S. in computer science from Kent State University, in Ohio.

