Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemists Rally in Anaheim

Cheerleaders provide unexpected pep at society's spring national meeting

by LINDA RABER
March 29, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

It is the most unlikely of combinations in Anaheim, Calif., this week, March 28 to April 1. Nearly 12,000 ACS members and an apparently equally large number of junior high and high school cheerleaders have hit town at the same time. The Anaheim Convention Center and local hotels are big enough to hold both groups, so, as the ACS Board met on Sunday morning in the Hilton Anaheim, thousands of peppy voices cheered loud enough to be heard in the halls and meeting rooms nearby.

It appears that both chemists and cheerleaders have hearty appetites, so lines for meals at restaurants near the convention center have been pretty long. But lines for registration at the ACS meeting have been short. That's because nearly 80% of the 11,975 registrants, as of March 27, registered online. Presidential events kicked off at 9 AM on Sunday with a symposium on recruiting faculty in the chemical sciences. This symposium introduced the ACS Academic Employment Initiative, a major focus of ACS President Charles P. Casey.

"Big Promise from 'Small' Science: How Nanotechnology Will Change Our Lives" was the title of an afternoon symposium that featured talks from experts in the area followed by a panel discussion. A National Research Council report, "Beyond the Molecular Frontier: Challenges for Chemistry & Chemical Engineering," was the subject of an evening symposium.

A town meeting to introduce proposed candidates for ACS president-elect 2005 was held Sunday evening. The four candidates chosen by the Committee on Nominations & Elections are on schedule to make presentations to the ACS Council on Wednesday, but they were able to make more detailed presentations and answer questions at the town meeting.

The ACS Exposition--which runs March 29 through March 31 at 1 PM--is the largest ever at a West Coast meeting. Technical programming is in full swing with 84 concurrent technical sessions dealing with all facets of the chemical sciences.

Governance watchers had a preview of what the ACS Council will hear at its meeting on March 31. ACS is on track to increase full-member dues to $123 for 2005, for example, and the final decision on that will be made at the council meeting.

The ACS Committee on Budget & Finance reported to the board an upturn in the society's financial status in 2003. After including favorable financial results from the Member Insurance Program and the results of programmatic belt-tightening, along with some good investment results, at the year-end there was a $925,000 net addition to the society's unrestricted net assets. This figure is nearly $2.1 million better than had been budgeted.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Council meets virtually in advance of ACS Spring 2021
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Spring 2021 will be virtual

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE