8213profile_open.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8213profile_open.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 29, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 13

Elias J. Corey personifies extraordinary intellectual acumen and traditional values of family, service, and looking out for others

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 82 | Issue 13
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

People

Above and beyond Organic Synthesis

Elias J. Corey personifies extraordinary intellectual acumen and traditional values of family, service, and looking out for others

Pittcon 2004

An upbeat business climate and innovative products were features of this year's show

Salty Seas Left Imprint on Mars

Rover finds chemical and other evidence for ancient body of water

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Breath Analysis for Medical Diagnosis

    Complex mixtures of volatiles in breath form 'fingerprints' that can be used to detect disease

  • Business

    Chongqing Express

    Riverside metropolis benefits from government policies to bring prosperity to the hinterland

  • Policy

    Chemical Genomics

    NIH conference focuses on emerging area of using chemistry to tackle biological problems

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Analytical Chemistry

Aptamers Take on Proteomics

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Space shots use railroad gauge, Drying Polaroids, Comments on pH...

 

Job listings

visit
