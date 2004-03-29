Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Distributions to Chemical Firms Dropped in 2003

March 29, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Chemical companies collected far less in 2003 than in the previous two years under a law that helps businesses whose foreign competitors ship underpriced imports into the U.S. Seven chemical firms collected about $1 million of the $190 million distributed by the government in 2003 under the Continued Dumping & Subsidy Offset Act of 2000, according to U.S. Customs & Border Protection. That compares with the nearly $14 million collected by 10 chemical companies in 2002 and $7 million awarded to six chemical firms in 2001. The U.S. government imposes duties on imported merchandise that it determines is dumped or benefits from unfair subsidies. The law, dubbed the Byrd amendment after its author, Sen. Robert C. Byrd (D-W.Va.), allows U.S. companies that are financially hurt by these activities to collect the duties that their international competitors paid. After a challenge by seven countries and the European Union, the World Trade Organization determined that the Byrd amendment constitutes an illegal subsidy. The challengers in January asked WTO to allow them to impose millions of dollars in trade sanctions annually against the U.S. because of the Byrd amendment (C&EN, Feb. 2, page 20).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Senate Approves Russia Trade Bill
China Files Appeal Against U.S. Tariffs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU Plans To Reimpose Sanctions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE