Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Fuel Cells Minus Membranes

Laminar flow in microfluidic channel prevents fuel and oxidizer from mixing

by Mitch Jacoby
March 29, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

GO WITH THE FLOW
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF PAUL KENIS AND ERIC CHOBAN
In a membraneless microfluidic fuel cell, laminar flow of fuel and oxidizer solutions through a Y-shaped channel of micrometer-scale width prevents the reagents from mixing without generating electricity. As shown, oxidizer and fuel diffuse slightly in opposite directions. Blue regions are areas where the reagents have been depleted.
Credit: COURTESY OF PAUL KENIS AND ERIC CHOBAN
In a membraneless microfluidic fuel cell, laminar flow of fuel and oxidizer solutions through a Y-shaped channel of micrometer-scale width prevents the reagents from mixing without generating electricity. As shown, oxidizer and fuel diffuse slightly in opposite directions. Blue regions are areas where the reagents have been depleted.

A key component of common fuel cells—the membrane that isolates the fuel from the oxidizer—has been eliminated in a new fuel-cell design that uses microfluidic effects to separate the reagents. The design simplifies the electrochemical devices and may lead to new types of fuel cells that are free from the problems that typically bedevil membrane-based power systems.

The membrane that is found in polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells serves as a barrier to prevent the fuel and oxidizer from mixing without generating electricity. Ideally, electrons and protons from a fuel are liberated at a catalyst-coated anode and travel via separate routes to a cathode where they react with an oxidizer. Protons migrate through an electrolyte medium—the membrane—while electrons travel through an external circuit to provide electrical power.

Much of the research on PEM cells focuses on improving the membrane to improve overall cell performance. For example, scientists are trying to find robust substitutes for the commonly used membranes that can tolerate temperatures higher than about 80 °C, the temperature at which PEM cells are typically operated. Raising the temperature would speed up reaction kinetics but may dehydrate the membrane, which would reduce proton conduction and cell performance. Fuel permeating through the membrane is another problem.

Now, researchers at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, have sidestepped these issues by devising a fuel cell that omits the membrane. By pumping aqueous fuel and oxidizer solutions through a micrometer-sized Y-shaped channel, the group induces laminar flow in which the reagents proceed along the length of the channel in parallel streams with no mixing except for a small amount of diffusion that's controlled by the channel dimensions and flow rates [J. Power Sources, 128, 54 (2004)].

The team, which includes graduate student Eric R. Choban, assistant chemical engineering professor Paul J. A. Kenis, and their coworkers, uses standard techniques to prepare the channels in polymeric materials. And they use electrodeposition methods to form platinum-black electrodes along the length of the channel on opposite walls.

Kenis points out that, unlike related work by other research groups in which inorganic compounds react in a redox cell to generate electrical current, the microfluidic system uses readily available reagents including methanol, formic acid, potassium permanganate, and oxygen.

In the prototype

fuel cell's current form, fuel efficiency is low, Kenis acknowledges. One approach to improving performance is to include additional channel outlets to remove small amounts of depleted reagents, thus allowing unused solutions to reach the electrodes. The group also is experimenting with a design in which a recirculating electrolyte stream flows between the fuel and oxidizer and is "spiked" regularly with small amounts of fresh fuel.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A practical route to making ammonia from wastewater
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists demonstrate a practical, green route to H2O2
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hybrid power source delivers high-energy bursts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE