Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

The inside Story on Faculty Recruiting

by PAMELA S. ZURER
March 30, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Start preparing early in the game. Differentiate yourself from your adviser and your colleagues. Network, network, and network some more. These recommendations were among the insights gleaned by graduate students and postdocs hoping to become chemistry professors at a symposium on recruiting faculty held at the American Chemical Society national meeting in Anaheim, Calif., taking place March 28 to April 1.

The panel discussion on Sunday was the inaugural event in ACS's Academic Employment Initiative (AEI), an experimental program championed by ACS President Charles P. Casey to broaden the process by which faculty members in the chemical sciences are hired.

"The success of higher education in the U.S. depends critically on the quality and the variety of the faculty," Casey told a packed room of more than 100 people. "Right now, approximately 700 chemists are hunting for jobs in academia. Ensuring their success is the goal of AEI and this symposium."

In the current hiring process, Casey pointed out, chemistry departments rely heavily on the paper portfolios of applicants. The process has proved discouraging to many young women, minorities, and candidates from less prestigious universities. To give recruiters an opportunity to cast a broader net, Casey is sponsoring an AEI poster session at the fall national meeting in Philadelphia, which will be held Aug. 22 to 26. Candidates can present their research, while department representatives can meet face-to-face with many more applicants than they could afford to bring to their campuses for interviews.

In Anaheim, four senior faculty members and four recently hired professors described how the hiring process currently works. The panel members on the hiring side of the equation stressed that they look for evidence of an excellent teaching and research record, conference presentations, journal publications, the ability to solicit external funds, and the potential for a candidate's research to attract students.

The recently hired panel members underscored the need for candidates to begin early in their careers to identify their own goals and to meet as many members of the chemical community as possible. "Preparation and personal contact are important not just for the job search, but for succeeding in your career," said Anna K. Mapp, assistant professor at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

ACS meetings as well as smaller conferences are good places to network, Mapp and the other panel members noted. Aspiring faculty members who want to take part in the AEI poster networking session in Philadelphia should submit an abstract by April 30 at http://oasys.acs.org/acs/228nm/AEI/papers/index.cgi.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
LEADS Conference to bring together young researchers and top chemists
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS hosts Academic Leadership Training Workshop
Postdoc-To-Faculty Workshop Seeks Applicants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE