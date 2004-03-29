Colloid & Surface Science Symposium

Yale University will host the 78th ACS Colloid & Surface Science Symposium, sponsored by the ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry, which will be held on June 20–23 in New Haven, Conn. The symposium will feature plenary lectures, a comprehensive technical program, exhibits, and special events. The technical program will include more than 500 papers.

The following technical sessions have been organized: "Aerosol Science & Technology," "Biocolloids & Biointerfaces," "Colloidal & Interfacial Phenomena in Environmental Systems," "Colloidal Dispersions: Dynamic Behavior of Complex Fluids," "Microfluidics & Electrokinetics," "Self-Assembling Systems," "Surface Science & Fundamentals of Catalysis," "Synthesis & Applications of Nanoparticles & Nanostructures," and "General Papers in Colloid & Surface Science."

Information related to online registration for the conference is listed on the symposium website, http://www.eng.yale.edu/ceweb/Colloids/2004.htm. Early registration ends on May 15.

Tobin Marks Fest At Northwestern

This fall, Tobin J. Marks, Vladimir N. Ipatieff Professor of Catalytic Chemistry and professor of materials science and engineering at Northwestern University, turns 60. Research associates, former students, and collaborators are invited to celebrate.

Festivities will be held on Oct. 15–16 and will include the creation of an endowed fellowship award honoring Marks. Information and registration information are available on the Web at http://www.tobinstock.org.

BOS 04 In Latvia

Balticum Organicum Syntheticum 2004 (BOS 04), the third biennial international conference on organic synthesis, will be held at Riga University, Latvia, from June 27 to July 1. The program and format of BOS 04 will consist of plenary and invited lectures by a distinguished roster of Baltic and international speakers, poster sessions, and a roundtable panel for open discussion.

The program will present a combination of academic and industrial speakers and fundamental and practical aspects of organic synthesis. Interaction between Western and Baltic researchers will be promoted. All talks and poster sessions will take place in the Riga Conference Center. Participation will be limited to 250 scientists.

Registration is now open. For more information, visit http://www.chem.queensu.ca/bos04. Please e-mail baderadm@chem.queensu.ca with any questions.

AIChE Spring Meeting In New Orleans

The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) spring national meeting will be held from Sunday, April 25, through Thursday, April 29, in New Orleans. Concentrated programming in 14 topical conferences, related short courses, network events, and proceedings are planned.

Topical conferences will cover fuels and petrochemicals; computing and systems technology; distillation; environmental applications; ethylene technology; nanotechnology; pharmaceuticals; natural gas utilization; process intensification; plant design and operations; refining; sustainability, risk assessment, and green engineering; energy and fuel cells; safety and loss prevention; industrial security; and sensors.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.aiche.org/spring or call AIChE Customer Service at (800) 242-4363 or (212) 591-8100 (outside the U.S.).

Congress On Antioxidant Methods

The First International Congress on Antioxidant Methods will be held on June 16–18 in Orlando, Fla. The conference is sponsored by ACS, the American Oil Chemists Society, and the Institute of Food Technologists.

The meeting is designed to provide attendees with an interactive forum where they can discuss and learn about the different analytical methods available to determine antioxidants in food and biological matrices, and to understand the benefits and limitations of the different methods as discussed by leaders in the field.For more information and to register, go to the meeting's website: http://chemistry.org/meetings/antioxidants.html.

Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference

The Eighth Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference will be held on June 28–30 in Washington, D.C. It will combine science and business in addressing the theme "Green Chemistry & Engineering: The Business Imperative for Sustainability."

The conference sessions will address how innovations in green chemistry and engineering have been successfully implemented and will consider what needs to be done to further the adoption of these technologies in business.

Online registration will be available in May. For more information, please e-mail greenchem2004@acs.org. Information about the meeting will be at http://chemistry.org.

Istanbul Chemistry Education Conference

The Turkish Chemical Society invites all professors; chemistry teachers including university, college, high school, and secondary school teachers; education researchers; chemistry researchers; and chemical engineers to the 18th International Conference on Chemical Education, which will be held on Aug. 3–8 in Istanbul. This meeting aims to enable participants to share experiences, developments, and research results. The program focuses on chemistry education for the modern world.

Registration is now open. For more information, go to the meeting's website at http://www.turchemsoc.org/icce/web.

CHEMRAWN XV To Focus On Water

CHEMRAWN XV, "Chemistry for Water: Toward Water for All Mankind in the 21st Century," will take place on June 21–23 in Paris. The conference will explore the latest science and engineering issues involving water. It also aims to offer a global perspective for the formulation of policies regarding resolving water issues.