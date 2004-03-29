North Carolina Seeks Curbs on Out-of-state Air Pollution

North Carolina has asked EPA to stop pollution from 13 other states that dirties air in the Tarheel state. Attorney General Roy Cooper filed a petition with EPA on March 18 under a seldom-used provision of the Clean Air Act saying that out-of-state polluters are hampering North Carolina's ability to meet national air quality standards for ozone and particulate matter. Cooper asked EPA to force emissions cuts at coal-fired power plants in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Next, EPA must determine whether power plants identified in North Carolina's petition are significantly contributing to the state's air pollution--and if so, require cuts in their emissions. Cooper notes that North Carolina took strong steps to control its air pollution through a 2002 law by requiring steep cuts in emissions from coal-fired power plants.
