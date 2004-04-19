Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Group Hits Chemical Industry Accident Rate

April 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The safety record of American Chemistry Council member companies was criticized in a recent report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (U.S. PIRG). Using National Response Center data, the group says the incident rate for ACC member companies has stayed about the same from 1990 to 2003, despite the association's Responsible Care program. The group notes that ACC members reported to the center about 2,000 accidents a decade ago and about the same in 2003. However, U.S. PIRG acknowledges weaknesses in this information--it is based only on self-reporting, and companies must report a huge range of incidents from a spill to a worker death. The center, however, remains the only federal clearinghouse for tabulating real-time chemical accident data, an issue that has long plagued companies, unions, and the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (C&EN, Dec. 2, 2002, page 25). ACC responded to the report by saying its members' safety record is four times better than that for all U.S. manufacturing. To back up the claim, ACC cited internally generated company data reported to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration, together with Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that are based on a weighted sample of company-reported information for all manufacturers.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE