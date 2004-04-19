Increased Wingspan
Key players in the specialties sector claim they have evolved through adversity, adapting for success in emerging growth markets
April 19, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 16
Key players in the specialties sector claim they have evolved through adversity, adapting for success in emerging growth markets
Credit:
Key players in the specialties sector claim they have evolved through adversity, adapting for success in emerging growth markets
The 50-year-old field is now poised for wider application in organic synthesis than ever before
New examples and applications of circular and knotted peptides and proteins are turning up
R&D leader is confident that technology will lead to success of Atofina spin-off
As field develops, scientists gather to take stock and look to the future