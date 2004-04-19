Advertisement

8216cov1a.jpg
8216cov1a.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 19, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 16

Key players in the specialties sector claim they have evolved through adversity, adapting for success in emerging growth markets

Volume 82 | Issue 16
Business

Increased Wingspan

Key players in the specialties sector claim they have evolved through adversity, adapting for success in emerging growth markets

Organozirconium Chemistry Arrives

The 50-year-old field is now poised for wider application in organic synthesis than ever before

Liquid Crystals Align on Two Axes

New phase could lead to faster responding liquid-crystal displays

  • Biological Chemistry

    Tying up Loose Ends

    New examples and applications of circular and knotted peptides and proteins are turning up

  • Business

    Louis Hegedus

    R&D leader is confident that technology will lead to success of Atofina spin-off

  • Environment

    Harnessing Nanotechnology

    As field develops, scientists gather to take stock and look to the future

Science Concentrates

Environment

Meeting Briefs

Business & Policy Concentrates

Millikan's maid in Fermi format, Repercussions from DHMO, Space boosters and sugar cubes, An experience with eyelashes

 

