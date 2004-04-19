Joint Northwest/ Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting

Utah State University, Logan [+]Enlarge Credit: COURTESY OF UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY, LOGAN

The joint 59th Northwest/18th Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting (NORM/RMRM 2004), hosted by the ACS Salt Lake Section, will be held on the campus of Utah State University, Logan, on Sunday, June 6, through Wednesday, June 9. Symposia topics will include new frontiers in chemical bonding in the 21st century, remediation of subsurface chlorinated solvent contaminations, metalloenzymes, advanced methods for monitoring air pollutants, protein-nucleic acid interactions, recent advances in the development and synthesis of bioactive compounds, environmental spectroscopy, energetic materials synthesis and characterization, novel materials and nanoscale devices, analytical chemistry at the interface with biology, chemical education, and biomaterials.

In addition, there will be analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry general sessions and a general chemistry poster session. A two-day workshop is planned for high school science teachers. Thermo Electron Scientific Instruments will run a seminar on infrared and Raman spectroscopy on Wednesday morning.

NORM/RMRM 2004 AT A GLANCE

Dates: June 6–9

Location: Utah State University, Logan

Information Contacts: Steve Scheiner, general meeting chair, Scheiner@cc.usu.edu, or the ACS Office of Regional Meetings, (800) 227-5558 ext. 6129, reglmtgs@acs.org

TECHNICAL PROGRAM

The meeting will kick off on Sunday at 7 PM with a keynote plenary address by Robert J. Hamers, Evan P. Helfaer Professor of Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Hamers, with 4,100 citations to his credit, was recognized for publications in materials science information in 2003 by the Institute for Scientific Information. His awards include the 2002 IBM Faculty Award, the NSF Special Creativity Awards for the Divisions of Materials Research (2000–02) and of Chemistry (2002–04), the 1998 Vilas Award, and the 1993 Peter Mark Memorial Award as "Outstanding Scientist or Engineer under the Age of 35" from the American Vacuum Society. He also received the 2000 John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship as well as an NSF Presidential Faculty Fellowship. A welcoming ice cream social on the campus lawn in Hamers' honor will follow his address.

Hamers will also speak in the novel materials and nanoscale devices symposium, along with presenters from UC Berkeley; Lucent Technologies; and the State University of New York, Stony Brook. The symposium will describe new developments in the growth of organic and biological materials for device application and in fabrication of nonconventional devices and proposals of novel device architectures, including carbon nanotubes, semiconductor nanowires, and molecular devices. Also dealing with nanoscale research, the biomaterials symposium will probe the interface between biological systems and materials science; the design and development of methods to control the architecture of biological molecules and materials on the 1- to 1,000-nm-length scale; and the use of such structures in the development of chemical and biological sensing, lithography, catalysis, optics, as well as biomotors.

The chemical bonding symposium will explore revolutionary ideas on bonding and will feature a mix of theory and experiment. Twenty speakers will make presentations, including Gernot Frenking of Germany's Marburg University; Pekka Pyykkö of the University of Helsinki; Patrick Fowler of the University of Exeter, U.K.; Eluvathingal D. Jemmis of the University of Hyderabad, India; and Ruslan M. Minyaev of Russia's Rostov-on-Don University. The ACS Division of Physical Chemistry is sponsoring this symposium with matching funds from a grant from ACS President Charles P. Casey.

The environmental spectroscopy symposium focuses on the application of various optical spectroscopy techniques (including fluorescence, photothermal/photoacoustic, Fourier transform infrared, ultraviolet-visible, Raman, electron paramagnetic resonance, Mössbauer, and imaging microscopies) in areas of environmental research. Speakers will include Alice Dohnalokova of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory ("Biogenic Mineral Formation by Metal-Reducing Bacteria--A TEM Approach Investigation of Microbially Assisted Meta Reduction by Methods of Electron Microscopy"); Ravi Kukkadapu of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory ("Application of Mössbauer Spectroscopy To Investigate Microbial Biotransformation of Fe(III) Oxides"), Jeanne R. Small of Eastern Washington University ("Photonic Interrogation of Captured Environmental Aerosols"), and Zheming Wang of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory ("A Cryogenic Fluorescence Spectroscopic Study of U-Bearing Vadose Zone Sediments at Hanford").

The metalloenzymes symposium, which covers the structure and function of enzymes that include metal atoms, will feature Helmut Beinert of the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Carl J. Popp of New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology will lead off with "Advanced Methods for Monitoring Air Pollutants."

The diverse pool of speakers assembled from academia and industry for NORM/RMRM 2004 is also shown by the presenter lineup for recent advances in the development and synthesis of bioactive compounds: Steven L. Castle, Paul B. Savage, and Heidi R. Vollmer-Snarr of Brigham Young University; D. L. J. Clive, Todd L. Lowary, and Frederick G. West of the University of Alberta; and Amrit K. Judd, chief executive officer of SynVax.

For evolving information on the NORM/RMRM 2004 program, visit the meeting website at http://www.chem.usu.edu/~alexandrova/ACS_scientific.php.

HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER PROGRAM

A special high school teacher program will be held on Monday and Tuesday, featuring presentations and hands-on activities designed to assist chemical educators in the development of interesting, relevant, and exciting classroom and laboratory teaching experiences. Areas that will be emphasized include classroom demonstration and laboratory safety, chemistry in the middle/junior high classroom, a high school introduction to biochemical principles, and computer and molecular modeling as teaching tools. Participants meeting the attendance requirements will earn certification credits for this program. For further information, contact the high school program chair, Doug Harris, at harrisd@cc.usu.edu.

SPECIAL EVENTS

On Monday morning at 7:30, all registered attendees are invited to enjoy coffee and conversation with ACS District VI Director Stanley H. Pine and other governance members and staff. Recent ACS Board of Directors actions and activities will be discussed. NORM/RMRM 2004 attendees are encouraged to bring their ideas, questions, and/or concerns about ACS.

At a gala luncheon on Monday at noon, the 2004 ACS Northwest/Rocky Mountain Regional Industrial Innovation Awards will be presented to Robert Wardle, R. Scott Hamilton, H. Gene Johnston, and Vincent Mancini of ATK Thiokol Propulsion, in Brigham City, Utah, for the development of a production-scale synthesis of CL-20, a new high-energy energetic material, and to Novella Bridges, Darrell Fisher, and Anna Gutowska of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory for the development of RadioGel, radiolabeled composites used as therapeutic agents for cancer treatment. Nancy Jackson, an at-large member of the ACS Board of Directors, will present the awards and be the luncheon speaker. The awardees will present their research in a special symposium immediately following the luncheon. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased with advance registration.

On Monday evening at 7, NORM/ RMRM 2004 attendees can attend a barbeque at the American West Heritage Center. The center simulates the Old West with a historic farm, a pioneer settlement, a Native American village, woodwright and blacksmith shops, ox barns, and a livery stable. The evening will feature a program of living history and native culture and a tour of the facility. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased with advance registration. A limited number of tickets to both events will be available on Sunday afternoon and Monday at the on-site registration desk.

On Tuesday, from 10 AM to 2 PM, attendees will enjoy the NORM/RMRM 2004 Chemistry Extravaganza, featuring a "mega" poster session, vendor exhibits, and an exhibitor-sponsored box lunch. There will be no technical sessions scheduled during this time so that attendees can enjoy the posters, visit with exhibitors, and network over lunch. Please indicate at the time of registration that you will attend this innovative event.

On Wednesday, Thermo Electron Spectroscopy will offer a free workshop to NORM/RMRM attendees. The workshop is designed specifically for lab and quality-assurance/quality-control managers, lab technicians, Thermo Electron customers, and all spectrocopists interested in infrared and Raman techniques. The workshop will begin at 7:30 AM with a continental breakfast and conclude around 2 PM. Attendance is limited to 50. To register for the workshop, visit http://www.thermo.com and select the Logan, Utah, NORM conference, or call (800) 648-5456.

CAREER RESOURCE CENTER

The ACS Career Resource Center will sponsor three one-hour professional development workshops on Monday from 9 AM to noon: Employment Trends at 9 AM, Résumé Preparation at 10 AM, and Interviewing Skills at 11 AM. Individual résumé review sessions may be scheduled for Monday afternoon from 1 to 4:30 PM. Participants may schedule appointments on a first-come, first-served basis at the NORM/RMRM 2004 on-site registration desk. For further information about any of these workshops, call (800) 227-5558 ext. 6076.

The Regional Employment Clearinghouse (RECH) will not be held on-site. However, ACS members and national and student affiliates interested in submitting their résumés to employers, as well as employers interested in submitting job openings, should go to http://chemistry.org/careers and follow the sign-up instructions or contact Garretta D. Rollins at (800) 227-5558 ext. 6209. Résumés and job openings may also be dropped off in the boxes provided at the NORM/RMRM 2004 registration desk.

EXHIBITION

A two-day trade show will be held on June 7 and 8 in the large atrium of the recently completed Chemistry & Science Learning Center buildings. On Tuesday, June 8, all scientific sessions will pause for four hours so attendees can visit the vendor booths and the poster sessions.

In addition to a booth, other sponsorship opportunities will include coffee breaks throughout the meetings or box lunches. Each sponsor will receive commensurate space in the program/abstract booklet. Break and lunch sponsors will be allowed literature displays if desired. Please contact the exhibits cochairs, Dennis Fife at Morton Thoikol, e-mail: dennis.fife@atk.com, and/or Glen Thornley at USU, e-mail: glent@cc.usu.edu.

LODGING & TRAVEL

A block of rooms has been reserved for NORM/RMRM 2004 participants at the on-campus University Inn and in the USU dormitories.

The University Inn is located at the heart of the campus, adjacent to the Eccles Conference Center. It is AAA rated and all rooms are nonsmoking with indoor and handicap access, complimentary covered parking, 24-hour guest services, data ports, automated telephone concierge, voice mail and free local calls, cable TV, and in-room coffee and hot chocolate. Call (800) 231-5634 before May 19 to make reservations; note that you will be attending the ACS meeting. The University Inn rate is $55 per night, single or double occupancy, $4.00 per night for each additional person, or $61 for a traveler's suite, plus applicable taxes.

USU dormitory accommodations are also available at the rate of $25 per night single/$15 double. To make lodging reservations in an on-campus dormitory, please call USU conference services at (800) 538-2663 or complete the registration form found on the NORM/RMRM 2004 website at http://www.chem.usu.edu/~alexandrova/Residence.pdf. Participants will be placed in apartments according to gender and roommate requests.

A listing of other local hotels is available from the NORM/RMRM 2004 website at http://www.chem.usu.edu/~alexandrova/ACS_hotels.php. Room rates vary from $45 to $99.

USU is located 83 miles northeast of Salt Lake City and 20 miles south of the Utah-Idaho border. From Salt Lake City, drive north on I-15 past Ogden and Willard and take exit 364 to Logan via Highway 89/91. Continue through Sardine Canyon. Highway 89 becomes Main Street in Logan. Turn right on 400 North. Turn left on 600 East. Then turn right on 500 North, and turn left at the next intersection at the bottom of the Old Main Hill. Continue up the hill, curving to the right. After going through the intersection at the top of the hill, the parking terrace will appear on the right. The University Inn and Taggart Student Center are behind the parking lot and adjacent parking terrace. To check in at the University Inn, turn right into the parking lot and proceed through the gate to the end of the lot. Maps may be found on the NORM/RMRM 2004 website.

Ample parking will be available on the campus. Those staying at the University Inn or dormitories will be provided free parking. Parking is available to others at the rate of $5.00 per day.

GETTING THERE

ACS has secured discounted rates for air and ground travel for five days before and after each meeting.

AIR: Delta [(800) 241-6760, File No. 202142A], United [(800) 521-4041, Meeting Plus Code 517SM], and US Airways [(877) 874-7687, Gold File No. 97692959]. All of these airlines offer 5% off the lowest applicable published domestic fares and 10% off unrestricted coach fares, with no Saturday night stay required. United offers an additional 5% off fares booked 30 days in advance.

GROUND: Contact Avis [(800) 331-1600, ID Code B120799] or Hertz [(800) 654-2240, ID Code CV# 02UZ0004].

REGISTRATION

Registration is available online through the NORM/RMRM 2004 website or through the ACS website, http://chemistry.org. The deadline for advance registration is May 16. Registration fees are as follows (advance/on-site cost): ACS members, $80/$95; nonmembers, $100/$115; graduate and undergraduate students, $25/$35; precollege teachers, $25/$35; postdoctoral fellows, $45/$55; retired/emeritus/unemployed ACS members, $25/$35; guest of registrant, $10/$15; and high school students, $10/$10.

All advance registrations must be prepaid by either check or credit card to be processed. On-site registration and distribution of program books and badges will take place in the chemistry building from 5 to 8 PM on Sunday, from 7:30 AM to 5 PM on Monday and Tuesday, and from 7:30 AM to 10 AM on Wednesday. Requests for refunds must be made in writing to Evangelos Koutalas, ACS Office of Regional Meetings, 1155--16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; e-mail: e_koutalas@acs.org. Full refunds will be issued through May 16; between May 17 and June 5, a $20 processing fee will be assessed. No refunds will be issued after June 5.

SPECIAL EVENTS

All events will take place in the chemistry building, the University Inn, or the Taggart Student Center.

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

5:00–8:00 PM--Registration

7:00–8:00 PM--Keynote Plenary Address by Robert Hamers, University of Wisconsin, Madison

8:00–10:00 PM--Welcoming Ice Cream Social

MONDAY, JUNE 7

7:30 AM–5:00 PM--Registration

7:30–8:30 AM--Continental Breakfast with ACS Region VI Director Stanley H. Pine

8:30 AM–5:00 PM--High School Teacher Workshops

8:30 AM–5:00 PM--Vendor Exhibition

9:00–10:00 AM--ACS Career Services Workshop--Employment Trends

10:00–11:00 AM--ACS Career Services Workshop--Résumé Preparation

11:00 AM–noon--ACS Career Services Workshop--Interviewing Skills

Noon–1:30 PM--NORM/RMRM Gala Luncheon and Industrial Innovation Award

1:00–4:30 PM--Individual Résumé Review Appointments

7:00 PM--Western Heritage Museum Barbeque Event

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

7:30 AM–5:00 PM--Registration

8:30 AM–5:00 PM--High School Teacher Workshops

8:30 AM–5:00 PM--Vendor Exhibition

10:00 AM–2:00 PM--Chemistry Extravaganza

11:30 AM–1:30 PM--NOR Board Meeting

Noon–1:00 PM--Exhibitor-Sponsored Box Lunch

5:00–7:00 PM--Rocky Mountain Board Meeting

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

7:30–10:00 AM--Registration

8:00 AM–2:00 PM--Infrared & Raman Spectroscopy Seminar

