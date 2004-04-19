Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NRC Finds DOE Yucca Mountain Data Inadequate

April 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Technical information in key Department of Energy documents is inadequate and could stall licensing of the planned Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository in Nevada, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission warned in a new report. NRC is charged with evaluating DOE's permit application for the high-level radioactive waste repository and has consistently raised questions over the adequacy of technical information provided by the department. In its April 13 report, NRC noted improvements over past DOE technical information but still warned that "if DOE continues to use their existing policies, procedures, methods, and practices at the same level of implementation and rigor, the license application may not contain information sufficient to support the technical positions in the application." As a result, the report says, NRC may need to request large volumes of additional information, delaying the processing of a construction application for the repository beyond the three to four years set in law. The report is available at
http://www.nrc.gov/waste/hlw-disposal/
reg-initiatives/resolve-key-tech-issues.html.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

More Money Needed For Yucca Mountain
Congress Floats Nuclear Waste Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paying For Power Plant Shutdowns

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE