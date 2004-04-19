Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

RNA Route to Nanoparticles

Evolved RNA sequences cause metal atoms to bond and form uniform crystals

by Stu Borman
April 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

RETRACTION: The paper described in this article has since been retracted (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.351.6273.569-a).

Researchers have used a sequential optimization technique to identify the first RNA sequences that cause the formation of metal-metal bonds, resulting in the synthesis of a novel inorganic material—palladium nanoparticles [Science, published online April 15, http://dx.doi.org/10.1126/science.1095678].

NANOPARTICLE TEAM
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NCSU Photo
Feldheim (from left), Eaton, and Gugliotti.
Credit: NCSU Photo
Feldheim (from left), Eaton, and Gugliotti.

A number of groups have used synthetic polymers, DNA, and even peptide-covered viruses to induce the assembly of inorganic materials and structures, but this is the first such work that’s been carried out with RNA.

In the study, graduate student Lina Gugliotti, associate professor Daniel L. Feldheim, and professor Bruce E. Eaton of the department of chemistry at North Carolina State University used eight cycles of in vitro selection to evolve RNAs in the presence of a palladium(0) complex. The RNAs were modified sequences that included mutant uridine nucleotides to provide additional metal-coordination sites. By selecting for RNAs that formed palladium nanoparticles or bound to them, the researchers were able to identify five families of 87-nucleotide RNA sequences that in catalytic amounts induce the formation of crystalline, hexagonal palladium nanoparticles.

“We now realize that RNA is adept at synthesizing inorganic materials, and this discovery takes the field of RNA-directed evolution in a whole new direction,” comments professor of chemistry and molecular biology Gerald F. Joyce of Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif.

The method provides uniform and clearly defined nanoparticle shapes “that you wouldn’t be able to achieve by any other known method,” Eaton says. The approximately 20-nm-thick and 1-µm-diameter nanocrystals have potential ferromagnetic and spintronics applications.

The discovery that five families of RNAs catalyze palladium nanoparticle formation suggests that RNAs could be useful in the synthesis of other inorganic materials. The NC State group is currently working to extend the technique to mixed metal and metal oxide materials.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unique silica enclosures form on micelles﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists create colloidal clathrate crystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA Controls Nanoshapes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE