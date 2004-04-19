Ucsd Selects Fox

In announcing the appointment on April 12, University of California President Robert C. Dynes said Fox “is one of the nation’s most highly regarded physical organic chemists. She has a complete passion and devotion to students and the quality of their education. She has a strong commitment to faculty excellence. And she is well-known as a national spokesperson on science policy.”



Fox, 56, said this was “one of the most momentous days of my life.” She pledged to work closely with UCSD’s faculty and academic senate—possibly an acknowledgment of her mixed experience at NC State. In January 2003, NC State’s faculty senate censured Fox for firing two respected vice provosts and for straining the faculty’s relationship with the administration. On the positive side, NC State Provost James L. Oblinger credits Fox with transforming the university and bringing it to national prominence.



Fox earned a B.S. degree in chemistry at Notre Dame College in 1969 and a Ph.D. degree in physical organic chemistry at Dartmouth College in 1974. She joined the University of Texas, Austin, faculty in 1976 and served as vice president for research at the university from 1994 until 1998, when she moved to NC State.



Fox’s many honors include the American Chemical Society’s 2005 Charles Lathrop Parsons Award for outstanding public service (C&EN, April 5, page 16).