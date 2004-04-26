[+]Enlarge Credit: COURTESY OF IUPUI

More than 30 symposia are planned for the 36th ACS Central Regional Meeting (CRM 2004), which will take place in Indianapolis from Wednesday, June 2, through Friday, June 4. Centered around the themes of "CRM and Indy, the Winning Formula in 2004" and the emergence of new science and technologies, the meeting will include sessions on the chemistry of auto racing, which will cover topics such as fuel, lubricants, and racing tire development, as well as observations from Indianapolis 500 historian Donald Davidson. CRM 2004's wide array of featured symposia includes proteomics, nanotechnology, microelectronics, chemical informatics, combinatorial chemistry, chemistry and the law, chemistry and art, forensic chemistry, and homeland security.

The ACS Indiana Section will host CRM 2004 at the University Place Hotel & Conference Center on the campus of Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis (IUPUI). Previously, the Indiana Section cohosted a joint meeting with the Central Region in 1991 at IUPUI.

For details on the meeting, visit the 36th Central Regional Meeting website at http://membership.acs.org/c/cerm2004. The website features current programming, special event descriptions, registration links, details on hotel and apartment accommodations, and links to online abstract submission and advance registration.

CRM 2004 AT A GLANCE

Dates: June 2-4

Location: Indianapolis

Information Contacts: David J. Malik, general chair, (317) 274-6884 or malik@chem.iupui.edu; Robert Pribush, technical program chair, (317) 940-9406 or rpribush@butler.edu; or the ACS Office of Regional Meetings, (800) 227-5558 ext. 6129 or reglmtgs@acs.org.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM

Technical sessions begin Wednesday, June 2, immediately following opening ceremonies. Topics to be covered include pharmaceutical research and industrial application, nasal spray formulations, DNA recognition studies and forensic DNA, regulatory strategies and Food & Drug Administration draft guidance on drugs, peer-led team learning, integration of physical models and computer visualization to teach molecular literacy, clustering and analysis of large volumes of chemical information, platform drug discovery, applications for high-throughput techniques, interstellar space, an in-depth look at Alzheimer's disease, the frontiers of organic synthesis, forensic case studies, molecular electronics, natural products, pesticides and insecticides, chemistry in art and archaeology, and a special symposium to honor the contributions of Leo Paquette.

Students will have an opportunity to present their work at an undergraduate program Thursday afternoon.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Opening ceremonies take place Wednesday from 8:30 to 9 AM at the University Place Conference Center Auditorium and will feature ACS President Charles P. Casey, local civic and industry leaders, and local high school students, who will conduct educational and entertaining chemistry demonstrations. There will also be an "Ethanol Cannon Lottery" in honor of the Indianapolis 500. Attendees spark ethanol-powered cylinders, randomly selecting seven meeting registrants to receive a $25 gift certificate donated by local restaurants. Drawings will be held for 10 additional prizes, including a laptop briefcase, coffee mugs, and other ACS logo items. Participants must be present to win.

From 11:30 AM to 1 PM, the Younger Chemists Committee/Student Affiliates will host a luncheon sponsored by Procter & Gamble. Casey will be the guest speaker.

Wednesday closes with a banquet to honor the Regional Industrial Innovations Awards winners: David Henton of Dow Chemical, Midland, Mich., for his work in the area of polymer chemistry, including ABS, ABS blends, and PC and polylactic acid process chemistry, and Hamid Kia and Harry Mitchell of General Motors Research & Development Center, Warren, Mich., for their low-density sheet-molding compound that does not compromise properties. The evening opens with a reception from 6 to 6:30 PM, followed by dinner. Casey will speak on "Challenges for Chemists" and present the awards.

On Thursday, from 11:30 AM to 1 PM, women chemists will host a luncheon sponsored by Elanco Animal Health, a division of Eli Lilly & Co. The luncheon topic will be "Radical Change, the Quiet Way," from an article by Debra E. Meyerson, which can be accessed on the CRM 2004 website.

"The Winning Formula in 2004," CRM's slogan, will be the theme for a reception and dinner Thursday evening. Indianapolis 500 drivers Darren Manning and Joe Turpin will give a speech titled "Chemistry and Racing: Performance, Speed, Strategy--and Luck!" Following dinner, Regional High School Teacher, Chemagination, and Regional Analytical Awards will be presented.

On Friday, June 4, the Regional Steering Committee will meet over lunch from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. Committee members planning on attending must e-mail David Malik at malik@chem.iupui.edu prior to the close of advance registration. The charge for lunch will be $22 per person.

On a lighter note, "Alchemist's Ale," specially brewed for CRM 2004 by Ram Brewery, will be available at the hotel's sports bar and at afternoon poster sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. A souvenir beer coaster commemorating the meeting will be given out.

CAREER RESOURCE CENTER

The Career Resource Center will present "Targeting the Job Market," "Interviewing Skills," and "Résumé Preparation" workshops on Wednesday. They will also hold individual résumé reviews; bring a copy of your résumé. Registration for résumé reviews and for RECH, the ACS employment center, will begin on Tuesday concurrent with regional meeting registration. RECH provides members and employers an opportunity to meet and discuss job opportunities. RECH services are open to ACS members and national and student affiliates, who must be registered for the meeting. RECH will be held on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 AM to 5 PM.

Employers interested in recruiting on-site or posting positions in absentia may obtain registration and fee information from the career services website, http://chemistry.org/careers, or by calling (800) 227-5558 ext. 6209. The deadline for advance registration is Friday, May 21.

EXHIBITION

The CRM 2004 exposition will be open all three days of the meeting, from 9 AM to 5 PM on Wednesday and Thursday, and from 9 AM to noon on Friday. Exhibits will be integrated with technical poster sessions. Poster hours and planned social mixers run concurrently with the exhibit hours.

LODGING & TRAVEL

CRM 2004 has reserved rooms in the conference center at the University Place Hotel, 850 West Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46202. The hotel honors all major credit cards. Visit the meeting website for more information. To make a reservation, call (800) 627-2700 and ask for the ACS group rate. Reservations must be made by 5 PM on May 3.

Student accommodations, which must be prepaid, are available through the IUPUI Campus Apartment Complex. Just a short walk from the conference center, the apartments come in two- and four-bedroom units sharing a common living room/bathroom/kitchen. Each sleeping room has its own key entry. A virtual tour and housing request forms are available through the CRM website. For attendees wishing to stay in the same suite, forms must be returned together. Rates are $128 per person (taxes included) for a three-night stay (June 1-3, with checkout on June 4). The rate is fixed and independent of the number of nights actually used. The deadline for this option is May 17 or when the block of rooms is fully committed.

The conference center has a full-service restaurant, food court, sports bar, and other dining options. In addition, a luncheon buffet for meeting registrants only is available in the bistro. Further information is available on the CRM website.

REGISTRATION

Advance registration closes midnight, Monday, May 17. Attendees are encouraged to register online at the CRM 2004 website or the ACS website at http://chemistry.org/meetings/regional. Requests for refunds must be submitted in writing to the American Chemical Society, Office of Society Services, 1155--16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036. A full refund is available through May 17. From May 18 to June 1, a $20 processing fee will be charged. No refunds will be given after June 1.

SPECIAL EVENTS

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

7:30 AM-6:00 PM--Registration

8:30-9:00 AM--Opening ceremonies with ACS President Charles P. Casey and local civic and industry leaders, chemistry demonstrations by high school students, games, and prizes.

8:30 AM-5:00 PM--Registration for ACS Career Services

9:00 AM-5:00 PM--Exposition

9:00-10:00 AM--ACS Career Services Workshop: Employment Trends

10:00-11:00 AM--ACS Career Services Workshop: Résumé Preparation

11:00 AM-noon--ACS Career Services Workshop: Interviewing Skills

6:00-6:30 PM--Reception

7:00-9:00 PM--Banquet to honor Regional Industrial Innovations Award recipients; Casey will speak on "Challenges for Chemists"

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

7:30 AM-6:00 PM--Registration

8:30 AM-5:00 PM--ACS Career Services Résumé Reviews and Employment Clearinghouse

9:00 AM-5:00 PM--Exposition

11:30 AM-1:00 PM--Women chemists luncheon and discussion of "Radical Change, the Quiet Way"

6:00-6:30 PM--Reception

7:00-9:00 PM--Banquet to honor winners of regional teaching and research awards. The theme is "The Winning Formula in 2004." Indianapolis 500 drivers Darren Manning and Joe Turpin will speak on "Chemistry and Racing: Performance, Speed, Strategy--and Luck!"

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

7:30 AM-noon--Registration

9:00 AM-noon--Exposition

11:30 AM-1:00 PM--Regional Steering Committee Meeting

TECHNICAL PROGRAM

A complete listing of presentations is available on the CRM 2004 website at http://membership.acs.org/c/cerm2004.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

Analytical Chemistry

Pharmaceutical Characterization: From Basic Research to Industrial Application. J. A. Gavin, Organizer and Chair

General Papers. J. Gavin, Chair

Biochemistry

Nucleic Acid Structure and Chemistry I. E. Long and M. Georgiadis, Organizers and Chairs

Chemistry and the Law

Regulatory Strategy--CMC Aspects of Registering Products. J. K. Towns, Organizer and Chair

Chemical Education

Assessment in the College Chemistry Classroom. M. H. Towns, Organizer and Chair

Undergraduate Program. L. I. Ward, Organizer and Chair

Chemical Information

Chemical Informatics in Chemical Research I. G. Wiggins, Organizer and Chair

Medicinal Chemistry

Platform Drug Discovery: Nuclear Hormone Receptors and Their Ligands. J. A. Dodge, Organizer; S. Frank, Chair

Organic Chemistry

Combinatorial and High-Throughput Chemistry I. J. A. Turner, Organizer and Chair

Physical Chemistry

Chemistry in Interstellar Space I. C. E. Dykstra, Organizer and Chair

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Analytical Chemistry

Extreme Separations: New Applications and Techniques That Push the Limits of Electrophoresis and Chromatography. R. Kennedy, Organizer; M. Bowser, Chair

Biochemistry

Translation Mechanisms. R. Wek, Organizer and Chair

Chemistry and the Law

Regulatory Strategy--Current Hot Topics for Successful Regulatory Submissions. J. K. Towns, Organizer and Chair

Chemical Education

Implementing Technology: From Molecular Modeling to Hand-Held Calculators. L. Slocum, Organizer and Chair

Computational Chemistry

Computational Solutions to Alzheimer's Disease. D. B. Boyd, Organizer and Chair

Environmental Chemistry

General Papers. W. Beranek, Chair

Medicinal Chemistry

Platform Drug Discovery: Advances in Kinase-Targeted Therapeutics. J. A. Dodge, Organizer; J. Henry, Chair

Organic Chemistry

At the Frontiers of Organic Synthesis and New Methodologies I. L. O. Weigel, Organizer; M. Hansen, Chair

Combinatorial and High-Throughput Chemistry II. J. A. Turner, Organizer and Chair

Physical Chemistry

Chemistry in Interstellar Space II. C. E. Dykstra, Organizer and Chair

THURSDAY MORNING

Agricultural Chemistry

General Papers. J. Renga, Chair

Forensic Chemistry

Forensic Chemistry/Science I. M. Ahonen and K. Boone, Organizers and Chairs

Analytical Chemistry

Measuring Life's Processes--Applications. D. E. Clemmer and C. Srebalus Barns, Organizers and Chairs

Biochemistry

Nucleic Acid Structure and Chemistry II. E. Long and M. Georgiadis, Organizers and Chairs

Chemical Education

Distance Learning. R. Smierciak, Organizer and Chair

Computational Chemistry

Where Do We Go Next with Docking and Scoring Methodologies. M. Vieth, Organizer and Chair

Inorganic Chemistry

Molecular Electronics and Electronic Materials I. M. Chisholm, Organizer and Chair

Medicinal Chemistry

G-Protein-Coupled Receptors in Drug Discovery. J. A. Dodge, Organizer; C. Jesudason, Chair

Organic Chemistry

At the Frontiers of Organic Synthesis and New Methodologies II. L. O. Weigel, Organizer; K. Devries, Chair

Nanochemistry. C. Naumann, Organizer and Chair

NMR

Recent Developments in Solid-State NMR I. A. Ramamoorthy, Organizer and Chair

THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Agricultural Chemistry

Biological Synthesis for the Control of Agronomic Pests (jointly sponsored with Medicinal Chemistry). J. A. Dodge and J. Renga, Organizers; G. Crouse and J. Renga, Chairs

Archaeological Chemistry

Chemistry, Art, and Archaeology. P. Lang, Organizer and Chair

Forensics

Forensic Chemistry/Science II. M. Ahonen and K. Boone, Organizers and Chairs

Analytical Chemistry

Process Analytical Technology in a GMP Environment: Opportunities, Challenges, and Results. C. N. Kettler, Organizer; J. J. Zajac, Chair

Biochemistry

General Papers. E. Long, Chair

Chemistry and the Law

General Papers. J. Towns, Chair

Chemical Education

Insight for Teaching from Chemical Education Research on Teaching and Learning. G. Weaver and W. Harwood, Organizers and Chairs

Undergraduate Research Poster Session/Mixer. L. Ward, Organizer

Inorganic Chemistry

Molecular Electronics and Electronic Materials II. M. Chisholm, Organizer and Chair

Symposium Honoring Leo Paquette

Honoring the Contributions of Leo Paquette. L. O. Weigel, Organizer; D. Balogh, Chair

NMR

Recent Developments in Solid-State NMR II. A. Ramamoorthy, Organizer and Chair

Physical Chemistry

General Papers: Poster Session

FRIDAY MORNING

Analytical Chemistry

Measuring Life's Processes--Fundamentals. D. E. Clemmer and C. Srebalus Barns, Organizers and Chairs

Chemical Education

Undergraduate Program. L. Ward, Organizer and Chair

Chemistry of Clusters I. C. E. Dykstra and T. S. Zwier, Organizers and Chairs

The Chemistry of Racing. J. Turpin, Organizer and Chair

Computational Chemistry

General Papers. D. Boyd, Chair

DNA Repair. M. Kelley, Organizer and Chair

Flavors and Fragrances I. R. Parker and D. Schmidt, Organizers and Chairs

Homeland Security. W. Beranek, Organizer and Chair

Inorganic Chemistry

Molecular Electronics and Electronic Materials III. M. Chisholm, Organizer and Chair

NMR

NMR Studies on Membranes I. A. Ramamoorthy, Organizer and Chair

Professional Analytical Chemists in Industry.

Chemistry Standards: Why We Have Them and Their Impact on High School Chemical Education. C. Baker, Organizer and Chair

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Agricultural Chemistry

Natural Products Discovery and Role as Leads to New Commercial Products. J. Renga and P. Lewer, Organizers and Chairs

General Papers. R. Parker and D. Schmidt, Chairs

Chemical Education

General Papers. C. Baker, Chair

Chemical Information

Chemical Informatics in Chemical Research II.<br > G. Wiggins, Organizer and Chair

Flavors and Fragrances II. R. Parker and D. Schmidt, Organizers and Chairs

Homeland Security

Community Response to Chemical Accidents. W. Beranek, Organizer and Chair

Medicinal Chemistry

General Papers. J. Dodge, Chair

NMR

NMR Studies on Membranes II. A. Ramamoorthy, Organizer and Chair

Organic Chemistry

General Papers. L. Weigel, Chair

Physical Chemistry

The Chemistry of Clusters II. C. E. Dykstra and T. S. Zwier, Organizers and Chairs

GETTING THERE

ACS has secured discounted rates for air and ground travel for five days before and after each meeting.

AIR: Delta [(800) 241-6760, File No. 202142A], United [(800) 521-4041, Meeting Plus Code 517SM], and US Airways [(877) 874-7687, Gold File No. 97692959]. All of these airlines offer 5% off the lowest applicable published domestic fares and 10% off unrestricted coach fares, with no Saturday night stay required. United offers an additional 5% off fares booked 30 days in advance.