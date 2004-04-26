Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 26, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 17

Once left in the dust by protein modeling, carbohydrates come into their own

Volume 82 | Issue 17
Environment

CALCULATING CARBOHYDRATES

Once left in the dust by protein modeling, carbohydrates come into their own

The Rolls-royce of Celluloses

Bacterial cellulose's unique properties lead to its proposed uses in electronic paper, wound care

Hollow Nanofibers in a Single Step

Electrospinning, sol-gel chemistry are combined to form nanotubular fibers

  • Environment

    Kitty Litter

    Clay, silica, and plant-derived alternatives compete to keep your cat's box clean

  • Business

    Central China Gets in Gear

    Newly formed chemical and pharmaceutical producers in Wuhan tackle foreign markets

  • Business

    Rails Get Nod

    DOE wants most high-level radioactive waste to take the train to the Yucca Mountain repository

Science Concentrates

Physical Chemistry

ARNIE RHEINGOLD

UC San Diego chemist set out to learn crystallography--that was 6,000 structures ago

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Cyprus grave ties cats to people, Pens from trees, More about railroad gauge

 

