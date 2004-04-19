Josiah Gibbs [+]Enlarge

Yale University will host the 78th ACS Colloid & Surface Science Symposium, sponsored by the American Chemical Society Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry, from Sunday, June 20, through Wednesday, June 23. The symposium will feature plenary lectures, a comprehensive technical program, exhibits from leading instrument suppliers, and special events. The technical program will include nearly 500 invited papers and contributed oral and poster presentations.

The organizers of the symposium are John Y. Walz (john.walz@yale.edu) and Menachem Elimelech (menachem.elimelech@yale.edu).

PROGRAM & SPECIAL EVENTS

e four plenary lectures. The first, "The Life and Work of Josiah W. Gibbs," will be presented by Martin J. Klein, Eugene Higgins Professor Emeritus of Physics and the History of Science at Yale University. The second plenary lecture, "Novel Biomaterials," will be presented by Robert S. Langer, Kenneth J. Germeshausen Professor of Chemical & Biomedical Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The third plenary lecture, "Close Encounters between a Mercury Drop Electrode and a Mica Surface," will be delivered by Roger Horn, a professor of materials science at the University of South Australia.

In addition to these plenary lectures, the 2004 recipient of the Victor K. LaMer Award (who has yet to be announced) will present a plenary lecture. The LaMer Award is sponsored by the Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry to recognize the most outstanding doctoral dissertation in the field of colloid and surface chemistry. Finally, the inaugural winner of the Unilever Award for Outstanding Young Investigator in Colloid & Surfactant Science, Christine D. Keating from the department of chemistry at Pennsylvania State University, will present a lecture titled "Toward Functional Architectures on the Micro- and Nanoscale" during a special award session on Tuesday afternoon.

The program will feature 10 parallel technical sessions and a poster session. The technical sessions have been organized in the following areas: aerosol science and technology, biocolloids and biointerfaces, colloidal and interfacial phenomena in environmental systems, colloidal dispersions, dynamic behavior of complex fluids, microfluidics and electrokinetics, self-assembling systems, surface science and fundamentals of catalysis, synthesis and applications of nanoparticles and nanostructures, and general papers in colloid and surface science.

In addition to oral presentations in the technical sessions, a poster session consisting of papers related to all sessions' themes will be held on Monday evening. An exhibition of colloid and surface science analytical instruments and books presented by companies serving the colloid and surface science community will also be offered. Special events will include a welcoming reception on Sunday evening, June 20; a reception to accompany the poster session on Monday, June 21; and the symposium banquet on Tuesday evening, June 22. The banquet will be held at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History.

REGISTRATION

Information related to online registration for the conference is available on the symposium website,<br > http://www.eng.yale.edu/ceweb/Colloids/2004.htm. The registration fee includes session attendance, conference materials, a book of abstracts, the Sunday evening welcoming reception, the Monday evening reception, the Tuesday evening banquet, and daily breakfasts and lunches during the three conference days.

Early registration (by May 15) is $400 for ACS members, $425 for non-ACS members, and $150 for students. After May 15, registration fees will increase by $50. There is no registration fee for guests. Guest tickets for the Tuesday night banquet can be purchased for $55, and a three-day breakfast and lunch package is $54.

Cancellations received prior to May 15 by phone at (203) 432-0465 or e-mail (confserv@yale.edu) will be refunded the registration amount less $25. Cancellations received after May 15 but before June 1 will be granted but incur a $100 administrative fee. Refund requests received after June 1 will not be granted. Anyone who is registered but cannot attend may send a substitute.

CONFERENCE HOUSING

The tradition of the ACS Colloid & Surface Science Symposium is to take advantage of inexpensive, on-campus dormitory housing. Information about campus housing and parking can be found at the symposium website. On-campus housing reservation requests will be accepted until June 1 or until all rooms are taken. Housing will include air-conditioned two-bedroom suites, each with a furnished living room, kitchenette, and bath. Also, single bedrooms with no air conditioning will be available in suites of four to six bedrooms sharing a common bath.

In addition to on-campus housing, rooms have been reserved at the Omni Hotel (http://www.omnihotels.com), Holiday Inn (http://www.holiday-inn.com/newhavenct), and the Colony (http://www.colonyatyale.com/). Address and contact information for these hotels is on the symposium website.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Details about the symposium as well as travel information can be found at http://www.eng.yale.edu/ceweb/Colloids/2004.htm. Also contact the symposium coordinator, Barbara Skolones, by phone, (203) 432-2219, or by e-mail, barbara.skolones@yale.edu.