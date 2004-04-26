Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Curry Compound Shows Promise Drug

by Bethany Halford
April 26, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

There’s more good news about curry.

According to a new report, curcumin—an anticancer compound (C&EN, Sept. 1, 2003, page 8) that is a major constituent of the spice turmeric—may offer promise for treating cystic fibrosis.

In the study, researchers at Yale University School of Medicine and the University of Toronto found that in mice, curcumin can correct a defect that commonly causes cystic fibrosis [Science, 304, 600 (2004)]. That defect, a mutation in the gene F508, results in a misfolded protein. The misfolded protein gets removed by the cell’s “quality control” mechanisms and therefore never reaches the cell surface to perform its usual function.

Yale professor Michael J. Caplan and colleagues found that when they feed curcumin to mice with the F508 mutation, the misfolded protein appears to evade excision and goes on to perform its normal function in the cells that line the rodent’s nose and rectum. Caplan’s group cautions that their success in treating mice does not guarantee that curcumin will be effective in humans. The group is optimistic, however, because studies have shown that people can consume large amounts of curcumin without apparent toxicity.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE