Honoring Public Service

Warner was cited for strong support of research and development throughout his career and for his involvement with several initiatives to increase research funding and improve science and engineering education at all levels. “Folks, I gotta tell you, your profession still fascinates me to this day,” said Warner, who studied engineering before entering politics. He called for altering the Pell Grant program—which supports undergraduate students—to emphasize more science and math education.



Johnson was recognized for her support of health, education, and science causes, including increasing research and education funding, and for encouraging women and minorities to enter the sciences. “Our schools should be number one,” she said. “We’re tired of being number 18 in the world.” Johnson also helped support last year’s House resolution honoring National Chemistry Week.



Orbach was honored for his science advocacy and the efficient management and increased emphasis on basic research that he has brought to DOE’s Office of Science since taking over two years ago. “My job as the director of the Office of Science has been great fun,” Orbach said to assembled ACS members and staff. “The science is beautiful. The opportunities are exquisite. We are on the threshold of discovery that may well be the second Copernican revolution, and you have played a major role in that process.”