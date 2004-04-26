Advertisement

People

Honoring Public Service

ACS recognizes three individuals for contributions to science policy

by Aalok Mehta
April 26, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 17
Most Popular in People

KUDOS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo by Aalok Mehta
James D. Burke (left), chair of the ACS Board of Directors, presents an award to Orbach for his science advocacy.
  Sen. John W. Warner (R-Va.), Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas), and Raymond L. Orbach, director of the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, were presented with ACS Public Service Awards on April 20 in Washington, D.C.

The awards have been given annually since 1997 to recognize non-ACS members who have made outstanding contributions to science and public policy that benefit chemistry and other sciences.

Warner was cited for strong support of research and development throughout his career and for his involvement with several initiatives to increase research funding and improve science and engineering education at all levels. “Folks, I gotta tell you, your profession still fascinates me to this day,” said Warner, who studied engineering before entering politics. He called for altering the Pell Grant program—which supports undergraduate students—to emphasize more science and math education.

Johnson was recognized for her support of health, education, and science causes, including increasing research and education funding, and for encouraging women and minorities to enter the sciences. “Our schools should be number one,” she said. “We’re tired of being number 18 in the world.” Johnson also helped support last year’s House resolution honoring National Chemistry Week.

Orbach was honored for his science advocacy and the efficient management and increased emphasis on basic research that he has brought to DOE’s Office of Science since taking over two years ago. “My job as the director of the Office of Science has been great fun,” Orbach said to assembled ACS members and staff. “The science is beautiful. The opportunities are exquisite. We are on the threshold of discovery that may well be the second Copernican revolution, and you have played a major role in that process.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

