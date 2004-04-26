Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Lubrizol to Acquire Noveon

$1.8 billion buy to create $3.2 billion specialty chemicals firm

by Marc S. Reisch
April 26, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Hambrick
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lubrizol PHOTO
Credit: Lubrizol PHOTO

In a move to accelerate diversification beyond its traditional slow-growth lubricant additives business, Lubrizol has agreed to acquire Noveon and its portfolio of higher growth specialty chemical businesses for $1.84 billion.

Demetriou
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO by Marc Reisch
Credit: PHOTO by Marc Reisch

When the deal closes in about three months, subject to regulatory approvals, it will create a $3.2 billion company with sales evenly split between fuel and lubricant additives and specialty chemical additives.

The deal was signed just a few days before Noveon’s management was to go on the road to promote the company’s initial public offering. Though Lubrizol wanted to acquire Noveon for about a year, discussions “heated up” after Noveon filed offering documents with the Securities & Exchange Commission at the end of February, says Steven J. Demetriou, Noveon’s CEO.

Noveon managers and a group of private investors—AEA Investors, DLJ Merchant Banking Partners, and MidOcean Capital Investors—contributed $352 million in equity when they acquired the firm, formerly BFGoodrich Performance Materials, three years ago. They will walk away with $920 million: a $568 million premium. Lubrizol will assume $920 million in Noveon’s debt.

“I expect the IPO would have been a success,” says Demetriou, who does not plan to stay with Noveon. “But given the uncertainties of the stock market, this was a better deal.”

Noveon will retain its name and operate as a subsidiary of Lubrizol. Its businesses, with annual sales of $1.2 billion, will be combined with Lubrizol’s industrial specialty additives business to make a unit with $1.6 billion in sales. Donald W. Bogus, the Lubrizol vice president in charge of the industrial additives business, will head Noveon.

Following the success of eight smaller acquisitions since 2000, Lubrizol decided about a year ago that “the time was right to intensify the pursuit of larger acquisitions,” CEO William G. Bares says. Lubrizol had actually considered buying Noveon three years ago from BFGoodrich, he says, but that was before Lubrizol had significant businesses in coatings and personal care—areas of strength for Noveon.

But then Lubrizol acquired Avecia’s coatings additives business earlier this year and a number of personal care product lines from Dow Chemical’s Amerchol subsidiary in 2003, significantly expanding its presence in those areas.

James L. Hambrick, Lubrizol’s president and the point man in negotiations with Noveon, admits that not all of Noveon matches up so neatly with Lubrizol. Noveon’s thermoplastic polyurethane and chlorinated polyvinyl chloride businesses have no match in Lubrizol. But they have strong market positions and nice growth rates and “are not candidates for sale,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

South Korean firms to acquire Momentive
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Korean firms ink deal to acquire Momentive
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AkzoNobel chemicals CEO eyes solo future

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE