Nas Elects New Members

The National Academy of Sciences'141st annual meeting held last week in Washington, D.C., was marked by the election of 72 new members and 18 foreign associates from 13 countries. Among the total are 19 women. New members and associates who are chemists or whose work involves chemistry include:
MEMBERS
A. Paul Alivisatos
U of California, Berkeley
Louis E. Brus
Columbia U
Philip H. Bucksbaum
U of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Deborah P. Delmer
Rockefeller Foundation
Barry H. Honig
Columbia U
Nancy Hopkins
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Jacob N. Israelachvili
U of California, Santa Barbara
William S. Knowles
Monsanto Co.
Charles M. Lieber
Harvard U
Stephen L. Mayo
California Institute of Technology
Margaret M. Murnane
U of Colorado, Boulder
Erin K. O’Shea
U of California, San Francisco
Eugene H. Stanley
Boston U
Margaret A. Tolbert
U of Colorado, Boulder
FOREIGN ASSOCIATE
Teruaki Mukaiyama
Kitasato Institute, Tokyo
