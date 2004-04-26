Advertisement

People

Nas Elects New Members

Academy chooses 19 women among 72 new members and 18 foreign associates

by William G. Schulz
April 26, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 17
The National Academy of Sciences'141st annual meeting held last week in Washington, D.C., was marked by the election of 72 new members and 18 foreign associates from 13 countries. Among the total are 19 women. New members and associates who are chemists or whose work involves chemistry include:

MEMBERS

A. Paul Alivisatos
U of California, Berkeley
Louis E. Brus
Columbia U

Philip H. Bucksbaum
U of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Deborah P. Delmer
Rockefeller Foundation

Barry H. Honig
Columbia U

Nancy Hopkins
Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Jacob N. Israelachvili
U of California, Santa Barbara

William S. Knowles
Monsanto Co.

Charles M. Lieber
Harvard U

Stephen L. Mayo
California Institute of Technology

Margaret M. Murnane
U of Colorado, Boulder

Erin K. O’Shea
U of California, San Francisco

Eugene H. Stanley
Boston U

Margaret A. Tolbert
U of Colorado, Boulder

FOREIGN ASSOCIATE

Teruaki Mukaiyama
Kitasato Institute, Tokyo

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

