Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

NRC Reports on U.S. Patent System

April 26, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Although a major overhaul is not required, measures should be taken to increase the flexibility, openness, and reliability of the U.S. patent system, concludes a report released on April 19 by the National Research Council of the National Academies. The report, titled "A Patent System for the 21st Century," makes seven recommendations to reach those goals, including providing additional resources for the Patent & Trademark Office (PTO), considering congressional legislation to create an "open review procedure" for issued patents, and encouraging harmonization with the European and Japanese patent systems by reconciling differences among the systems. For its part, PTO has already taken steps to address some of these needs by introducing the agency's 21st Century Strategic Plan (C&EN, Nov. 4, 2002, page 25). It welcomes the Academies' support for its plan "as an effective strategy to meet the mounting challenges associated with ensuring high-quality and timely patents in an increasingly competitive marketplace," the agency says in a statement.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US EPA to revamp risk evaluation process after harsh criticism
U.S. pushes for protections by India
Patent Chief Supports Congressional Reforms

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE