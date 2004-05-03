Advertisement

Environment

Government & Policy Roundup

May 3, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 18
The Department of Homeland Security has awarded Texas A&M $18 million and the University of Minnesota $15 million over three years to set up centers of excellence for agricultural security. Texas A&M will focus on foreign animal diseases; Minnesota, on post-harvest food protection.

Marianne L. Horinko, EPA assistant administrator for solid waste and emergency response since October 2001, says she will leave the agency in June. Horinko served as acting administrator of EPA for four months before Administrator Michael O. Leavitt was confirmed in November 2003.

The U.S. strategy for preparing against bioterrorist attacks was released last week by the Bush Administration. The Department of Health & Human Services, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Defense all have major roles in the strategy. Some details are on the Web at http://www.os.dhhs.gov/news/press/2004pres/20040428.html.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
