Beauty before Age
Cosmetic makers look to science to unlock age-defying secrets, as FDA closely scrutinizes claims of therapeutic benefits
May 3, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 18
Laser-based method provides route to previously inaccessible structures
Versatile and advantageous, ionic liquids are beginning to create waves in polymer science
Molecule plays a key role in controlling the organization and fluidity of cell membranes
The city's ambition to become a world-class chemical production base is taking shape
Converging problems are making U.S. science and technology less a factor in world stage
Model for protein assembly based on silkworm cocoons gets cellulose chemists' attention