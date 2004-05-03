Beauty before Age

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8218cov1a.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8218cov1a.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 3, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 18

Cosmetic makers look to science to unlock age-defying secrets, as FDA closely scrutinizes claims of therapeutic benefits

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 82 | Issue 18
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Beauty before Age

Cosmetic makers look to science to unlock age-defying secrets, as FDA closely scrutinizes claims of therapeutic benefits

Unlikely Partners in Patterning

Laser-based method provides route to previously inaccessible structures

Designer Liquids in Polymer Systems

Versatile and advantageous, ionic liquids are beginning to create waves in polymer science

  • Biological Chemistry

    Chewing the Fat about Cholesterol

    Molecule plays a key role in controlling the organization and fluidity of cell membranes

  • Business

    Thinking Big in Nanjing

    The city's ambition to become a world-class chemical production base is taking shape

  • Policy

    Gloomy Science Future Foreseen

    Converging problems are making U.S. science and technology less a factor in world stage

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Unraveling the Secrets of Silk

Model for protein assembly based on silkworm cocoons gets cellulose chemists' attention

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Who is the oldest chemist?, Periodic table in everyday life, Bartman baffled Cub outfielder...

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT