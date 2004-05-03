Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

National Science Board Honors Mary L. Good

by Susan R. Morrissey
May 3, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 18
On May 3, the National Science Board (NSB)--the governing body of NSF--will present its most prestigious honor, the Vannevar Bush Award, to chemist Mary L. Good, dean of the Donaghey College of Information Science & Systems Engineering at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock. She is being honored for her lifelong contribution to science, engineering, and technology, and for leadership throughout her multifaceted career.

"The Vannevar Bush Award is just one of those really nice things that NSB does to recognize people who really do care about science and technology policy in the U.S.," Good tells C&EN. "It's a marvelous honor to win it."

?Good has held positions in academia, industry, and government, including serving as undersecretary for technology at the Department of Commerce. She is a past president of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Chemical Society and served for 12 years on NSB, including three years as chairman.

At the same ceremony, NSF will present the Alan T. Waterman Award--its most prestigious young investigator award--to Kristi S. Anseth, professor of chemical engineering at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute assistant investigator. Anseth, 35, is being honored for cutting-edge work in biomaterials.

NSB will also present Public Service Awards to Oliver W. Sacks, neurologist and author, and to the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation for respective individual and organizational contributions to increasing public understanding of science or engineering.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

