Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

State Officials Oppose EPA Mercury Proposal

by Jeff Johnson
May 3, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A federal proposal to reduce mercury air emissions was roundly criticized by state environmental officials in a resolution passed in late April by the Environmental Council of the States (ECOS). The resolution urges EPA to toughen its proposal by making mercury emissions reductions faster and deeper.

Mercury, ECOS notes, is neurologically toxic, particularly for children. The group says EPA's December 2003 proposal is too weak, does not reflect readily available emissions reductions technologies, and is not consistent with provisions in the Clean Air Act.

ECOS members were among stakeholders who, together with EPA and industry, developed an earlier proposal that would have required 40 to 96% reductions in mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants by 2007. EPA nixed that deal, however, and substituted its new proposal, calling for either a 29% reduction by 2007 or a 69% reduction by 2018 (C&EN, Dec. 22, 2003, page 12).

Coal-fired power plants are the largest unregulated source of mercury air emissions. While the EPA proposal is supported by coal interests, it has generated lawsuits and thousands of critical comments from environmental activists, health officials, and state and local air regulators. Also, early in April, attorneys general from 10 states and 45 senators urged EPA Administrator Michael O. Leavitt to withdraw the proposal. EPA is under court order to finalize a long-delayed mercury regulation by the end of the year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA proposes industry-backed Affordable Clean Energy plan﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Schedule Set For Mercury Reductions
Supreme Court Denies Mercury Rule Appeal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE