Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

ACS Institute Gets New Director

Paul Anastas will take the helm of Green Chemistry institute in June

by STEPHEN RITTER
May 10, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Anastas
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY STEVE RITTER
Credit: PHOTO BY STEVE RITTER

Organic chemist Paul T. Anastas of the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy has been selected to serve as the first full-time director of the American Chemical Society’s Green Chemistry Institute. He will leave his position as assistant director for the environment at OSTP and assume the role of GCI director in June.

ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs, who serves as chair of GCI’s governing board, says she’s “thrilled” that Anastas will lead GCI. “Paul is widely regarded as one of the fathers of green chemistry and brings to this position his passion, creativity, dedication, and contacts around the world.”

At EPA in the early 1990s, Anastas and his colleagues developed the green chemistry movement to assist chemists and the chemical industry in efforts to prevent industrial pollution. GCI was founded in 1997 as a nonprofit organization to promote green chemistry, and in 2001, it joined ACS to further advance its mission.

Anastas, 41, has a Ph.D. degree in chemistry from Brandeis University. He replaces Dennis L. Hjeresen as GCI director. Hjeresen stepped down from the post in December 2003 to turn full attention to his work as pollution prevention and sustainability program manager at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

“The potential of green chemistry to advance both environmental and economic goals is as limitless as the creativity and ingenuity of chemists,” Anastas says. “I believe the Green Chemistry Institute is playing an important and essential role in catalyzing these advances.” He adds that industrial adoption of green chemistry is essential and that GCI “will be doing everything it can to help facilitate this process.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sustainable chemistry legislation enacted by US Congress
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thomas M. Connelly Jr. Named New Executive Director And CEO Of The American Chemical Society
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Green Chemistry Institute Is A Catalyst For Change

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE