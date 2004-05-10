Biopharmaceuticals
'Big pharma' is weaving biotech into its research regime, developing multiple therapeutic indications for protein drugs
May 10, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 19
Chemists gather to paint a 21st-century picture of the resurgent field of main-group chemistry
Corning's chief technology officer chose new challenges over retirement to academia
U.S., EU share views on regulation at trans-Atlantic conference on chemicals
Frailty, erectile dysfunction, scarring, and thrombosis/atherosclerosis drugs introduced