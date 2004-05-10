Advertisement

8219cov1a.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 10, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 19

'Big pharma' is weaving biotech into its research regime, developing multiple therapeutic indications for protein drugs

Credit:

Volume 82 | Issue 19
Pharmaceuticals

Biopharmaceuticals

'Big pharma' is weaving biotech into its research regime, developing multiple therapeutic indications for protein drugs

New Strategy, New Labs

Presidential directive, ‘hot’ labs to prepare U.S. for bioterrorism

Main Grouping

Chemists gather to paint a 21st-century picture of the resurgent field of main-group chemistry

  • Physical Chemistry

    Alan Cowley Has Long Been a 'Main' Player

  • Business

    Joseph A. Miller Jr.

    Corning's chief technology officer chose new challenges over retirement to academia

  • Policy

    Reach across the Pond

    U.S., EU share views on regulation at trans-Atlantic conference on chemicals

Science Concentrates

image name
Pharmaceuticals

First-time Disclosures of Clinical Candidates

Frailty, erectile dysfunction, scarring, and thrombosis/atherosclerosis drugs introduced

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Painting shows DuPont’s roots, Nobody knows how cold it is

 

