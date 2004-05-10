Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Copper Caught Binding No, O2

by Amanda Yarnell
May 10, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

À LA MODE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ADAPTED WITH PERMISSION FROM SCIENCE © 2004
The novel Cu–O2 complex (left) was observed in the active site of a monooxygenase enzyme, while the unusual Cu–NO complex (right) was trapped in the active site of nitrite reductase. Copper is shown in green, nitrogen in blue, oxygen in red, carbon in gray, and sulfur in yellow. The teal ball in the structure on the right represents a water molecule.
Credit: ADAPTED WITH PERMISSION FROM SCIENCE © 2004
The novel Cu–O2 complex (left) was observed in the active site of a monooxygenase enzyme, while the unusual Cu–NO complex (right) was trapped in the active site of nitrite reductase. Copper is shown in green, nitrogen in blue, oxygen in red, carbon in gray, and sulfur in yellow. The teal ball in the structure on the right represents a water molecule.

X-ray crystal structures of two different copper-containing metalloenzymes have revealed novel metal adducts of nitric oxide (NO) and oxygen that may be key intermediates in these enzymes’ catalytic mechanisms. The ways in which NO and O2 bind to copper in the active sites of these two enzymes have not previously been seen in nature.

A team led by structural biologists Michael E. P. Murphy and Elitza I. Tocheva of the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, trapped the novel Cu–NO complex in NO-saturated crystals of nitrite reductase, a bacterial enzyme that produces NO from nitrite [Science, 304, 867 (2004)]. The NO molecule is bound “side on” to the enzyme’s copper atom—that is, the nitrogen and oxygen atoms are nearly equidistant from the copper in the 1.3-Å X-ray structure. This unusual Cu–NO binding mode is unprecedented in both synthetic and biological systems, Murphy says.

The unusual Cu–O2 complex was observed in a 1.85-Å X-ray structure of peptidylglycine-alpha-hydroxylating monooxygenase, a copper enzyme involved in peptide hormone processing [Science, 304, 864 (2004)]. In this structure, which was solved by structural biologist L. Mario Amzel and Sean T. Prigge of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and coworkers, an O2 molecule is bound to one of the enzyme’s copper atoms via just one of its oxygen atoms. Although theoretical and experimental studies of synthetic copper complexes have suggested that such “end-on” coordination of O2 to Cu is possible, this is the first time anyone’s been able to capture a structural picture of Cu binding O2 in this way.

Novelties aside, these copper adducts “could be important catalytic intermediates,” notes bioinorganic chemist William B. Tolman of the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.

Amzel and Prigge point out that their observation of the end-on Cu–O2 complex implies that O2 is directly involved in the electron-transfer and hydrogen-abstraction steps of the reaction catalyzed by the monooxygenase. It may even play a role in the reactions of other oxygen-activating copper enzymes, they suggest.

Nitrite reductase may use a side-on Cu–NO complex to change from copper-oxygen to copper-nitrogen coordination during conversion of NO2 to NO, Murphy notes. In addition, “side-on binding may explain the biology of nitric oxide reactions with copper sites in superoxide dismutase and prion proteins,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For radical enzyme catalysis, an organometallic intermediate is pinpointed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Source Of Nitrogenase’s Carbide Found
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitrogenase Cofactor Centers On Carbon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE