EU to Unify Pesticide Standards

The European Council of Agriculture Ministers is drafting legislation that would require that standards for pesticide residues on food be harmonized across the European Union. Currently, each member country has its own standards. The legislation would take effect in 2005, replacing four current EU directives on pesticide residues. At the same time, the European Commission is working on an overall strategy to reduce pesticide use and to monitor progress toward that goal. It is also considering allowing only the least hazardous alternative pesticides to be available to farmers. The European Crop Protection Association, which represents pesticide manufacturers, believes that a streamlined procedure for setting maximum residue limits will be the ultimate outcome of the new legislation.
