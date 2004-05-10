Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

NIH Launches Nanomedicine Initiative

May 10, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

NIH rolled out its Nanomedicine Initiative--part of the NIH Roadmap for Biomedical Research--last week at a public forum attended by 350 scientists and engineers. The meeting, designed to inform the scientific community and to get its feedback about the program, focused on the proposed Nanomedicine Development Centers, for which solicitations were just issued. Funding for these centers will begin in fiscal 2005, with $6 million for that first year. The Nanomedicine Initiative differs from other NIH nanotechnology initiatives in that it deals with understanding basic processes and design principles of biology that will be used to treat and cure diseases. "This is not nanotechnology for the sake of nanotechnology," said Paul Sieving, director of the National Eye Institute and cochair of the initiative implementation group. The initiative is projected to have a 10-year lifetime; its goal is to "characterize quantitatively the molecular scale components or nanomachinery of the cell and to control and manipulate these molecules and supramolecular assemblies in living cells to improve human health."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Grand Challenges and opportunities for chemistry
Grand Challenge To Focus On Nanotechnology
NIH Prioritizes Brain Initiative Research

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE