Academe

UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA

Tucson, Ariz.

Two new chemistry professors have joined the university.

Dennis H. Evans is an analytical chemist whose research is in the area of electrochemistry, specifically the study of the fundamental aspects and applications of the electron-transfer reactions of model organic and organometallic molecules. He received a B.S. in chemistry from Ottawa University, in Kansas, as well as an M.S. and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Harvard University.

Mary J. Wirth, an analytical chemist, has developed single-molecule spectroscopy to study the dynamics of partitioning processes at model interfaces, allowing for nanometer-scale design of new materials that will optimize fast protein separations/chromatography. She holds a B.S. in chemistry from Northern Illinois University, Dekalb, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Purdue University.

Business

AVALON PHARMACEUTICALS

Germantown, Md.

James H. Meade has been appointed vice president for business development. He comes from Pfizer/Pharmacia, where he was a senior director responsible for global licensing for anti-infective and urology products. Meade also has more than 15 years' experience in senior-level business development positions with companies such as Pharmacia, Bayer, Chiron, and Cetus. He earned a B.S. in natural science from St. Anselm's College, Manchester, N.H., and an M.S. and a Ph.D., both in molecular biology, from the University of Texas, Dallas.

Paul E. Young has been promoted to vice president of research. Young joined Avalon in 2000 and most recently served as a senior scientific director of discovery biology and a member of Avalon's Scientific Management Committee. Before joining Avalon, Young was a senior scientist at Human Genome Sciences and also held positions at Bayer and Genentech. He holds a B.S. in biology from Yale and a Ph.D. in cell and developmental biology from Harvard.

OTHER COMPANIES

Daniel C. Adelman, senior vice president of clinical development since 2003, is the new senior vice president of development at Sunesis, San Francisco. He began his career at the University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, where he continues to serve as adjunct professor of medicine. Adelman has also worked at Genentech and Pharmacyclics. He received a B.A. from UC Berkeley and an M.D. from UC Davis.

Brian Brandley has joined Biopolymer Engineering, Eagan, Minn., as vice president of research and development. His previous positions include director of specialty products testing at Alpha Laboratories; managing director and vice president for Glyko, owned by BioMarin Pharmaceuticals; and senior scientist and head of the cell biology laboratory at Glycomed. Brandley has a B.S. in biology from the University of Miami, a Ph.D. in biology from the University of Sydney, and an M.B.A. from Dominican University of California.

Brian Fenton has been appointed associate director of business development for North America at Codexis, Redwood City, Calif., a subsidiary of Maxygen. He started his career at Biopure and spent eight years at BASF Bioresearch in senior business and process development roles. Most recently, Fenton contributed to the global technology licensing and new business development activities of Abbott Bioresearch Center, part of Abbott Laboratories. He holds an M.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, in Massachusetts.

Hans Fliri has filled the newly created role of general manager of Scynexis Europe Ltd., located near Cambridge, England. With more than 20 years' experience in all aspects of pharmaceutical drug discovery, he has worked as vice president of drug discovery at Cetek and as senior director of anti-infective discovery and lead generation at Rhône-Poulenc Rorer and later Aventis. Fliri also held scientific management and technical roles at Novartis. He earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Innsbruck, in Austria.

Susan W. Graham has been named president and CEO of P. D. George Co., St. Louis. Most recently new business development director for adhesives and sealants at Rohm and Haas in Philadelphia, Graham has held sales, marketing, and general management positions in the chemical industry, both in North America and globally. She received a B.S. in chemistry from Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, Pa., and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh.

Theodore L. (Ted) Harris has been named vice president of Ashland Specialty Chemical, Dublin, Ohio, and general manager of composite polymers. He comes from FMC Corp., where he worked since 1992 in roles such as general manager of the food ingredients division, sales and marketing director of an FMC subsidiary, and marketing director of the hydrogen peroxide business. Harris has a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa., and an M.B.A. from Harvard University.

Michael Kahler, Nalco Chemical's group vice president and industrial division president since 2002, has joined Alfa Laval, Richmond, Va., as president of the process technology division. Kahler started at Nalco in 1979 and held a number of sales and management positions. He earned a B.S. in natural science from Xavier University, Cincinnati, and completed executive management programs at the University of Virginia and Dartmouth College.

Lura J. Powell has joined Advanced Imaging Technologies (AIT) of Richland, Wash., as president and CEO. AIT combines through-transmission ultrasound with acoustical holography to produce a new soft-tissue imaging technique. Prior to joining AIT, Powell was a senior vice president of Battelle Memorial Institute and director of the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. She spent most of her career at the National Institute of Standards & Technology, where she headed the Advanced Technology Program and led R&D programs in chemistry and biotechnology. She holds a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of Maryland.

Advertisement Chemical & Engineering News ISSN 0009-2347 Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society