Ash Stevens to Make Cancer Drug Ingredients

Ash Stevens will manufacture 5-azacitidine, the active ingredient in Pharmion's Vidaza, a recently approved treatment for the blood cancer myelodysplastic syndromes. According to Ash Stevens CEO Stephen A. Munk, his firm developed 5-azacitidine in partnership with its discoverer, the National Cancer Institute. Ash Stevens recently received FDA approval to make bortezomib, the active ingredient in Millennium Pharmaceutical's bone marrow cancer drug Velcade, and Munk expects approval later this year to make clofarabine, the active ingredient in Genzyme's Clofarex, a pediatric leukemia drug.
