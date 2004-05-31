Mad Cow Disease

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8222cov1a.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8222cov1a.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 31, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 22

Regulatory changes stemming from discovery of one diseased cow create new conflicts spawned in part by gaps in scientific understanding

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 82 | Issue 22
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Environment

Mad Cow Disease

Regulatory changes stemming from discovery of one diseased cow create new conflicts spawned in part by gaps in scientific understanding

One-stop Research Shop

Projects at the Naval Research Laboratory extend from land to sea, air, and space

Three Rings in an Inseparable Union

One-pot synthesis strategy leads to molecular Borromean rings

  • Environment

    Biomass or Bust

    Technology to use plant-derived sugars to produce chemical feedstocks is ready ... and waiting

  • People

    A Changing Science

    Russian symposium highlights evolving role of combinatorial chemistry in drug discovery

  • Environment

    DOE Defends 'Hot' Repository Design

    Energy Department offers flood of new studies in wake of Yucca Mountain cask corrosion fears

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Old Molecules, New Chemistry

Long-mysterious heptazines are beginning to find use in making carbon nitride materials

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Royal Society reports on actor chemistry, Yankees retire Cracker Jack, Thermometers again

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT