Bees Still Vex Agchem Makers

France has suspended marketing of Bayer's agrochemical imidacloprid, marketed under the trade name Gaucho, for applications on corn in that country. The basis of the action is concern over effects on honeybees (C&EN, April 19, page 16). Bayer says it is "astonished" at the decision, which it says "is in clear contradiction with the positive examination regarding the authorization of Gaucho at the beginning of 2003." Investigations have shown the product to be safe to bees, the company says.
