The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

Biolab Fire Causes Mess

May 31, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 22
A fire raged for two days last week at a Conyers, Ga., warehouse owned by Great Lakes Chemical's BioLab pool chemicals subsidiary. Concerns over chlorine contamination contributed to the evacuation of hundreds of residents in a two-mile radius and closed down a section of Interstate 20 for hours. Great Lakes says none of its employees were hurt in the blaze and that the pool chemicals packaging plant on the property was not damaged. Production has been temporarily suspended, and the fire's cause is being investigated.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

