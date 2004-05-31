Biolab Fire Causes Mess

A fire raged for two days last week at a Conyers, Ga., warehouse owned by Great Lakes Chemical's BioLab pool chemicals subsidiary. Concerns over chlorine contamination contributed to the evacuation of hundreds of residents in a two-mile radius and closed down a section of Interstate 20 for hours. Great Lakes says none of its employees were hurt in the blaze and that the pool chemicals packaging plant on the property was not damaged. Production has been temporarily suspended, and the fire's cause is being investigated.
