Celanese Moves on Nanjing Plan

Celanese has confirmed the signing of a 15-year agreement with the BOC Group for the supply of carbon monoxide, oxygen, and steam to its planned acetic acid plant in Nanjing, China (C&EN, April 19, page 12). Celanese will buy the acetic acid reactor for the plant from the California engineering firm AstroCosmos. Celanese did not indicate where it would obtain feedstock methanol. Last November, Celanese agreed to purchase logistical support from Dragon Crown, a distribution company that will build a terminal on the Yangtze River. Most such logistics in Nanjing are controlled by Sinopec, which has quietly opposed the Celanese project since it was announced a year ago.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter