Business

Celanese Moves on Nanjing Plan

May 31, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 22
Celanese has confirmed the signing of a 15-year agreement with the BOC Group for the supply of carbon monoxide, oxygen, and steam to its planned acetic acid plant in Nanjing, China (C&EN, April 19, page 12). Celanese will buy the acetic acid reactor for the plant from the California engineering firm AstroCosmos. Celanese did not indicate where it would obtain feedstock methanol. Last November, Celanese agreed to purchase logistical support from Dragon Crown, a distribution company that will build a terminal on the Yangtze River. Most such logistics in Nanjing are controlled by Sinopec, which has quietly opposed the Celanese project since it was announced a year ago.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

