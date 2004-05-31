DuPont and Tate & Lyle Form Biopact

DuPont and corn and sugar refiner Tate & Lyle have formed a joint venture to create products from renewable resources. The equally owned venture, DuPont Tate & Lyle BioProducts, plans to build a plant by 2006 at Tate & Lyle's Loudon, Tenn., site. It will make up to 100 million lb per year of 1,3-propanediol (PDO) via a proprietary fermentation process the two have been developing since 2000. A pilot plant has been operating for several years at Tate & Lyle's Decatur, Ill., site. PDO is a key building block for polypropylene terephthalate, a polymer that DuPont sells as Sorona. The partners claim the new biobased PDO technology consumes less energy than the petrochemical route now in use while also employing renewable resources.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter