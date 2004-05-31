Exports Rise 20% in March

U.S. chemical exports in March totaled $9.77 billion, according to Commerce Department data, up 19.7% from February and 20.7% from March 2003. Imports, meanwhile, rose 16.2% from the previous month to $10.4 billion and were 21.0% ahead of the comparable month last year. Thus, the chemical trade deficit declined to $650.3 million from $804.7 million in the prior month, but was up from $514.3 million in March of last year.
