Fine Chemicals Execs Move at Bayer, Degussa

Bayer has appointed Axel Westerhaus, who is currently in charge of polyethers, to head its fine chemicals unit, effective June 1. He succeeds Rudolf Hanko, who leaves the company on May 31 to become head of Degussa's exclusive synthesis business line, reporting to Peter Nagler, head of the firm's exclusive synthesis and catalysts unit. Westerhaus joined Bayer in 1984 in the inorganic pigments research department and subsequently held posts in titanium dioxide, silicones, and elastomers. Hanko has worked for Bayer since 1985 in research and management positions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter