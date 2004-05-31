Government & Policy Roundup

OSHA and Dow Chemical have renewed their cooperative alliance for another two years, claiming the alliance has enhanced worker safety. Dow and OSHA have worked together on issues such as process safety management and reactive chemical safety.
The Department of Energy has broken ground for a $76 million Center for Integrated Nanotechnologies, to be operated jointly by Los Alamos and Sandia National Laboratories. The center is one of five nanotechnology research centers planned by DOE.
The General Accounting Office has released a report (GAO-04-490) saying federal agencies need to better focus efforts to reduce risk to humans from antibiotic use in animals. The report concludes that antibiotics used in animals contribute to the growing problem of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter