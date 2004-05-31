Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Hippos Sweat Protection

Red and orange tricyclic pigments in sweat act as antibiotic and sunscreen

by LOUISA WRAY DALTON
May 31, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTODISC
Credit: PHOTODISC

After carefully collecting the fresh sweat of a hippopotamus, chemists have isolated and identified the unstable compounds that give hippo sweat its rusty hue [Nature, 429, 363 (2004)].

It took a few months of wiping gauze on the head and back of a hippo two times a week for Kimiko Hashimoto, a professor of chemistry at Kyoto Pharmaceutical University, and his colleagues Yoko Saikawa and Masaya Nakata at Keio University to collect enough of the substance for analysis. They had to be sure to keep it cool, dilute, and wet because the reactive molecules, which are initially colorless, easily oxidize to red, then polymerize into brown, pigments.

After purifying the mixture by gel filtration and ion-exchange chromatography, the Japanese group analyzed it by several spectrometric techniques. They pinned down the source of the color to two conjugated three-ring structures: a red pigment they dubbed hipposudoric acid, and an orange one, norhipposudoric acid.

Because the compounds absorb light in the UV-visible range (200–600 nm), the researchers suspect that the pigments protect the hippo's dermis like a sunscreen does. (The hippopotamus has a thin epidermis, Hashimoto says, which exposes the sensitive dermis to UV rays.) In addition, the scientists found that hipposudoric acid, at low concentrations, inhibits the growth of bacteria.

Hipposudoric and norhipposudoric acid are highly hydrophilic and unexpectedly acidic, Hashimoto says. NMR spectrometry shows that the pigments tautomerize and exist in water mainly as resonance anions stabilized by hydrogen bonds with water molecules. In hippo mucus, the compounds are further stabilized by an unknown agent that keeps the compounds from fully polymerizing for several hours even after hippo sweat dries.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Cappuccino foam
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Fluorescent foam
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pollen shells can protect drugs from UV damage

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE