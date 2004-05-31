Merck Adding to Liquid Crystals

Merck KGaA will invest $35 million in South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan to expand its liquid-crystal mixing capacity. Merck calls itself the world's largest producer of liquid-crystal displays used in flat screens, with a 69% market share. The firm says the LCD market will grow 50% annually until 2008 as consumers increasingly buy LCD televisions instead of the bulkier cathode-ray-tube TVs. Merck is commissioning a new $300 million liquid-crystal facility in Germany this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter