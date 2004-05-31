Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

Nsf Bestows Teaching and Research Honors

by Sophie L. Rovner
May 31, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 22
Oechel
Oechel

The National Science Foundation will present eight educators with the Director's Award for Distinguished Teaching Scholars at a ceremony on June 2. The recipients, who are being honored for excellence in both teaching and research, will each receive a grant worth about $300,000.

Credit: PHOTO BY DANIEL KIM
Ollis
Credit: PHOTO BY DANIEL KIM
Ollis
Credit: PHOTO BY CHRISTOPHER LENNEY
Powers
Credit: PHOTO BY CHRISTOPHER LENNEY
Powers
Credit: PHOTO BY REBECCA RIGEL
Ramirez
Credit: PHOTO BY REBECCA RIGEL
Ramirez

Four of the award winners have ties to chemistry or chemical engineering. Walter C. Oechel, a biology professor who heads the Global Change Research Group at San Diego State University, studies factors that affect productivity and growth of plants and ecosystems, including CO2 regulation and balance. He will use his grant to design Web-based lessons on climate change.

David F. Ollis, a chemical engineering professor at North Carolina State University, Raleigh, is interested in biotechnology and photocatalysis. Ollis, who is a proponent of hands-on learning, has created a course in which freshmen disassemble items such as photocopiers to learn engineering concepts.

Susan E. Powers, civil and environmental engineering professor at Clarkson University, Potsdam, N.Y., concentrates on the transport of contaminants in subsurface environments. She directs a program that brings graduate students into elementary and secondary schools to help with instruction.

Julio J. Ramirez, a psychology professor and neuroscientist at Davidson College, Davidson, N.C., investigates the recovery of memory after injury to the central nervous system. His grant will help support a summer research program in neuroscience for undergraduates.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

